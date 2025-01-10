Kenya tops African venture funding in 2024 with Sh82b

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta visits iHub Research Centre at Bishop Magua Centre, Nairobi. The iHub provides young entrepreneurs with mentorship, Internet connectivity and the possibility of venture funding through the international venture capital community. [File, Standard]

Kenya has cemented its position as the leading destination for venture funding in Africa, attracting $638 million (Sh82.3 billion) in 2024, according to a report by Africa the Big Deal.

This represents 29 per cent or nearly a third of the total $2.2 billion (Sh283.8 billion) raised by African startups across the continent.

Despite not producing a new "unicorn" (a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion) in 2024, Kenya's success was driven by significant investments in the climate tech sector, including d.light's $176 million (Sh22.7 billion) securitisation facility and SunCulture's $27.5 million (Sh3.5 billion) Series B funding round.

Nigeria, the continent's long-time leader in venture funding, slipped to second place, attracting $410 million (Sh52.8 billion) in 2024, representing 18.6 per cent of the total.

Egypt followed closely with $400 million (Sh51.6 billion), while South Africa, despite a strong fourth quarter driven by TymeBank's $250 million (Sh32.2 billion) raise, secured $394 million (Sh50.8 billion), representing 17.9 per cent of the continental total.

Collectively, these four countries ("The Big Four") accounted for a staggering 84 per cent of all venture funding in Africa in 2024, demonstrating their continued dominance in the region's tech ecosystem.

Kenya's emergence as the leading destination for venture funding reflects its growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The country's "Silicon Savannah" has attracted significant foreign investor interest, driven by a robust ICT sector and a supportive ecosystem.

However, the collapse of some high-profile Kenyan startups has raised concerns about the sustainability of the "Silicon Savannah" narrative.

Challenges such as limited early-stage funding, a lack of management expertise, and a gap between academia and industry remain significant hurdles for many Kenyan startups.

President William Ruto says he has recognised the need to address these challenges, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster a more sustainable and inclusive startup ecosystem.

During a visit two years ago to Silicon Valley, President Ruto highlighted Kenya's potential as a hub for innovation and encouraged American tech giants to invest in the country's burgeoning tech sector.

Despite the challenges, analysts say the future of Kenya's tech ecosystem remains bright. With continued support from the government, investors, and the academic community, they add that Kenyan startups have the potential to continue to drive innovation and contribute significantly to the continent's economic growth.