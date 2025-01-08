Grants changing the lives of women traders in border town

If you could have told Bisharo Farah that one day she will own one of the largest butcheries in Wajir, she would have thought you are joking.

But now, she is the latest owner of Bisharo Butchery in Deg Elema, thanks to funding from a local NGO.

Before receiving support, Bisharo managed her business with modest capital, serving a limited number of customers each week and earning a modest daily income.

In a region where economic opportunities are often scarce, the foundation is changing the narrative by empowering women and youth traders with seed grants, training and resources to scale their businesses.

HIKMA Foundation has an initiative to help entrepreneurs along the Kenya-Somali border turn their vision into a minimum viable product (MVP) and validate their market potential.

The initiative has supported 120 women and youth cross-border traders promoting financial independence, reducing economic vulnerabilities, and enhancing regional stability. For example, a grant from the HIKMA Foundation allowed Bisharo to purchase a solar-powered refrigerator, upgrade her storefront and acquire modern tools.

This investment has revolutionised her business. Bisharo now serves more customers weekly and generates a significantly higher daily income. “Thanks to the HIKMA Foundation, I can now offer fresh, quality meat consistently, even during peak seasons. The grant gave me the confidence to dream bigger,” she said cheerfully.

Bisharo said being a mother of five and living with a disability has never stopped her from providing for her family and running her business.

“I am determined to succeed, and every challenge I face only strengthens my resolve,” she added. Running a small business in the border region, Bisharo is a source of resilience for entire communities.

“I’ve faced many difficulties, but my children are my motivation. I work hard every day to ensure they have a better future,” she said.

Another beneficiary of HIKMA, Fatima Ali, explained that with the organization helped her purchase a new cooler for her milk business. Now she can store more milk and ensure it stays fresh for longer, resulting in more customers and increased sales.

She added that the grant has significantly boosted her ability to meet milk demand in her community.

“The startup capital allowed me to purchase a larger cooler to store fresh milk, and now I can serve more customers daily. My business has grown, and I am able to supply milk to nearby markets,” said Mrs Fatuma. “This is just the beginning. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” she said, confidently looking toward the future. Abdirizack Kesane, the project coordinator of the Deris Wanag project for HIKMA Foundation, says the program goes beyond financial support.

“We identified that most beneficiaries lacked basic bookkeeping and entrepreneurship skills. To address this, we developed a training manual in both English and Somali and distributed it to the community,” Kesane explained.

Beneficiaries underwent training in general entrepreneurship and bookkeeping, equipping them with the skills needed to manage and expand their businesses effectively.

Workshops provided practical tools to help participants enhance their business operations and overcome challenges, fostering both growth and unity within the community. The main objective of the training and seed grants, Mr Kesane said, “was to reduce the drivers of violent extremism.

“This, in turn, mitigates factors that fuel unrest, laying the groundwork for lasting peace and regional stability,” said the project manager.

The Foundation also facilitated the formal registration of their businesses through partnerships with the Garissa County Government and Dhobley District Administration of Jubaland, a semi-autonomous state of Somalia. The Kenya-Somalia cross-border business landscape is a vibrant and dynamic sector that plays a crucial role in the economies of both countries.

With shared cultural ties, proximity, and a deep-rooted history of trade, the border areas have become hubs for a variety of goods, including livestock, agricultural products, electronics, and textiles. Traders on both sides of the border engage in daily exchanges, contributing to the livelihoods of thousands.

Despite challenges such as limited infrastructure, security concerns, and fluctuating policies, these businesses continue to thrive through resilience and adaptability.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond individual success stories. By targeting marginalised groups, including women, youth, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), the program addresses systemic economic disparities.

For many beneficiaries, the training and grants have been life-changing. Halima Noor, who runs a tailoring shop in Deg Elema said the grant enabled her to purchase a sewing machines and more fabric.