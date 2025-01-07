How US-based teacher landed global education role

Teresa Wahito's experience in education and advocacy for Sustainable Development Goals earned her a global role. [Courtesy]

Teresa Wahito, a US-based Kenyan chemistry teacher, has been appointed an Echo Change Global Ambassador.

Her experience in education and advocacy for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has earned her the prestigious role.

Specifically, Ms Wahito's focus on SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 13 (Climate Action) demonstrated her commitment to promoting equitable access to quality education and taking urgent steps to address climate change.

In an interview, she stated, “I advocate for inclusive and equitable quality education by ensuring all learners gain the knowledge and skills necessary for sustainable development.” She also emphasised: “My initiatives include promoting sustainable lifestyles and lifelong learning, which are critical for empowering communities and fostering global citizenship.”

Wahito joins a diverse community of over 600 Global Change Ambassadors representing more than 80 countries worldwide.

Her new role empowers her to learn, step into leadership roles, and create a sustainable, inclusive, peaceful, and promising future for the youth.

“I actively participate in climate action efforts through my involvement with the Citizens' Climate Lobby in North Carolina Central Chapter where we empower people to work together on climate policy. Our supporters are organized in 420+ Chapters across the United States building support in Congress for a national bipartisan solution to climate change. Globally, we also support 150+ International Chapters on six continents,” she explained.

The initiative encourage youth to make responsible decisions, better understand their values and goals, communicate better, and lead the world to prosperity. Her advocacy emphasizes education as a tool to address climate issues, highlighting its role in building sustainable infrastructures and creating jobs.