Gerald Nyaoma assumes office as CBK deputy governor

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago

Gerald Nyaoma assumes office as CBK deputy governor. [Courtesy]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has officially welcomed Gerald Nyaoma as its second deputy governor. 

Nyaoma, recently appointed by President William Ruto and vetted by Parliament, will serve a renewable four-year term alongside Dr. Susan Koech under the leadership of CBK Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge.

Speaking during Nyaoma's inauguration on Tuesday, January 7, Thugge expressed confidence in his abilities, stating:  "On behalf of the CBK Board, Management, and Staff, I wish to congratulate Mr. Nyaoma on his appointment. It is an honor and a pleasure to welcome him back to the Central Bank of Kenya."  

Nyaoma, a seasoned banker, holds 36 years of experience in banking. 

He previously served as CBK's Director of the Bank Supervision Department and held various senior roles within the institution since joining in 1988. His responsibilities included leadership in the Financial Markets, Banking Services, and Internal Audit Departments.  

He holds an M.Phil. (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge, a BA (Economics) degree from the University of Nairobi, and professional certifications, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K), and Associate of the Kenya Institute of Bankers (AKIB).  

The new DG’s extensive experience and academic credentials position him to play a pivotal role in advancing the CBK's mandate.

