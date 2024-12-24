Top 10 most reliable and budget-friendly cars in Kenya

Toyota Vitz is affordable and its spare parts are easy to access and maintain.

Owning a car in Kenya can be costly, but with the right choice, you can balance affordability and dependability.

It is always important to drive what suits your pocket to avoid a scenario of having champagne on a beer budget.

This week on Motoring, we delve into the top ten models that are popular among Kenyan drivers due to their fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, availability of spare parts, and overall durability.

Toyota Vitz

It is joked that for every ten cars you see in traffic in Nairobi, one is a Toyota Vitz.

The model is known for its compact size and excellent fuel efficiency. They remain ideal for urban driving and are monotonous among ride-hailing cabs.

Toyota Vitz is affordable and its spare parts are easy to access and maintain.

It tops the list of affordable cars for first-time buyers who are out to balance cost with practicality when it comes to motoring.

Also known as Toyota Yaris, was first produced in 1999 by Japan's Toyota automobile and quickly replaced Toyota Starlet.

You can expect to pay between Sh300,000 and Sh1,000,000 for a used Toyota Vitz, and between Sh1,300,000 and Sh2,500,000 for a new one.

Mazda Demio

The Demio is a hatchback that is associated with low fuel consumption and cost-effective maintenance.

The brand is also famous among women motorists in Kenya and those with small families thanks to its sporty look, reliability, and fuel efficiency. The car also has a small engine and lightweight which is under 1,000 kgs.

The brand took the market by storm in 2008 during the 2008 World Car of the Year when it scooped the title and the 2014 Japanese Car of the Year.

Used Mazda Demios in Kenya can range from Sh515,000 to Sh1,465,000, depending on the model year, condition, and mileage.

Nissan March

The Nissan March, also known as Nissan Micra, is a supermini, three-cylinder renowned for its affordability and ease of maintenance.

It is also a darling to taxi drivers, especially in urban areas despite its petite exterior. The Japanese model can comfortably do 21km/L if and when well-serviced and well-maintained.

The spare parts are also affordable.

Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is a versatile subcompact car, offering ample cargo space for a car in its class.

The engines range between 1.2 litres to 1.5 litres making it fuel efficient.

The Fit is also lauded for its low maintenance costs, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Those who drive the five-door hatchback brag about the durability of the car and ample room enough to fit a small family.

Toyota Passo

This compact car boasts a roomy interior and impressive fuel efficiency. Its reliability and affordable price make it a favorite among first-time car buyers in Kenya.

The Passo’s reputation for reliability and its affordable price tag make it a favorite among first-time car buyers in Kenya.

Toyota Belta

The Belta is also ranked among the best-selling compact sedans that have enough space compared to the normal hatchbacks in the small cars category.

The 1.3-liter engine variant is particularly noted for its balance between performance and fuel efficiency, delivering approximately 13-14 km/L in city driving and up to 17 km/L on highways.

Nissan Tiida

The Nissan Tiida is a small-medium car manufactured by Nissan with the first machine being introduced to the market in 2004. Its selling point was reasonable engine performance.

“Tiida” means “sun” – in the Okinawan language, continuing the naming tradition started in 1966 with Nissan Sunny.

In Kenya, a Nissan Tiida can set you back between Sh550,000 and Sh1.2m depending on condition and mileage.

The brand was a hit between 2010 and 2018 and is famed for its space and small engine capacity making it suitable for urban commuting.

Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Alto is ranked among the most affordable cars in Kenya and remains a common face in traffic.

Those who drive the Alto (especially taxi drivers) praise it for being easy to navigate through busy streets and being able to park with ease.

The price ranges between Sh500,000 and Sh1.5m also depending on the state and condition.

Honda Civic

The car's suspension system provides a comfortable ride, effectively absorbing road imperfections, while its compact size and responsive steering contribute to easy maneuverability in urban settings.

It remains among the top 15 best cars under the Sh700,000 locally.

The Honda Civic is fitted with an idle stop that automatically shuts off the car engine in traffic to save fuel. The engine will start automatically when the driver lifts their foot off the brake, the engine will start immediately.

The Honda Civic owns a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and 17 kW electric motor. This makes the Civic consume an efficient fuel consumption.

The price can start as slow as Sh480,000 to Sh1.4m depending on the condition of the car.

Toyota Auris

The hatchback comes in three or five doors and a 1.3L to 1.8L engine.

Although famous in the Kenyan market, the Auris took time to convince Toyota Allex lovers to ditch them for the Auris which was also receiving stiff competition from Toyota Blade.

The price range of the Toyota Auris price in Kenya is very competitive in the Kenyan automotive industry, ranging between Sh900,000 and Sh2m.