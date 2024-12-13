How a Kenyan firm used innovation, resilience to build Pan-African empire

Haco Industries CEO Mary Ann Musangi (left) gives former KRCS Secretary General Asha Mohammed the donation of 2,400 pieces of Amara antibacterial sanitiser to help frontline workers in the fight against Coronavirus. [File, Standard]

As Haco Industries marks its 50th anniversary, the company reflects on five decades of transforming Kenya’s manufacturing landscape with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality.

From its modest beginnings in the 1970s, Haco has grown into a leading player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, delivering personal and home care solutions to millions of consumers across East Africa and beyond.

The company’s journey began with essential household supplies such as BIC stationery and shaving products. Over the years, Haco diversified its portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs, expanding into personal care and home care with flagship brands such as Miadi, Amara, and SoSoft.

Miadi, tailored for African hair, became an instant success, cementing its position as a leader in hair care. Amara built a reputation for personal care excellence, while SoSoft has revolutionised laundry routines. Sparkle and Ace became synonymous with trusted cleaning solutions, resonating with households across the region.

At the heart of the company’s growth lies a deep understanding of African consumers, blending local insights with global best practices to create products that cater to diverse markets. The company’s growth is attributed to its ability to innovate and adapt. Haco’s strength lies in knowing what African consumers need and consistently delivering quality solutions that meet these ever-changing needs.

The company's forward-thinking philosophy extends beyond product innovation into sustainability efforts. A leader in sustainable manufacturing, Haco has embraced initiatives to reduce waste, promote recycling, and incorporate biodegradable packaging. A strategic collaboration with Mr Green Africa in Kenya has enabled the recovery and recycling of plastic waste, creating value along the supply chain.

Further advancing its sustainability agenda, the company recently signed an MoU with Progreen Innovations. Through this partnership, Haco will offset its plastic waste to Progreen, which converts plastics and biomass into poly-diesel—a cleaner, cost-effective alternative to conventional diesel. As part of this circular collaboration, the poly-diesel will be supplied back to the company for use in production, creating a closed-loop system that reduces environmental impact while lowering operational costs.

Besides, by embracing local sourcing, Haco continually engages and empowers farmers across Africa, who are key suppliers of essential natural oils and biodegradable raw materials used in its lotions, deodorants, and detergents.

To consumers, access to high-quality and affordable products is a commitment Haco has always made. The company’s commitment to excellence has seen it take an active role in enriching the body of knowledge through partnerships with academia, particularly African universities and technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVETs).

These partnerships promote technological advancements and innovation, equipping students with the technical know-how to become skilled workers and eventually job creators. Haco's collaboration with over 120 beauty schools in Kenya and 20 TVETs in Rwanda trains students on product use at their hair clinics while also sponsoring starter packs during graduation ceremonies. Students are also given experiential work opportunities within markets where the company operates.

Through this, Haco strives to create a sustainable pipeline instrumental to the continent's economic goal of reducing unemployment, creating productive job opportunities, and ensuring equality for all. For Haco, social impact is not a side effort but an integral part of its operations, reflecting the company’s commitment to uplifting the communities it serves.

Building on this legacy, Haco is now focused on expanding its footprint across Africa. Currently, a cluster market model strategy is in use, with the Eastern Cluster encompassing Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Somalia, and Tanzania. The Central Cluster incorporates Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, while the Southern Cluster includes Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Western Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite a strong presence in Eastern Africa, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in West Africa, aiming to position itself as a Pan-African leader in the FMCG sector. This strategic expansion aligns with regional trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area, which facilitate integrated markets for trade and services across the continent.

Haco’s growth strategy is underpinned by strong partnerships with suppliers, distributors, and retailers, creating a seamless supply chain to ensure products reach consumers efficiently. The company’s leadership believes that collaboration across borders is essential for success in new markets, driven by a combination of innovation, local insights, and cultural sensitivity.

As Haco looks to the future, it is committed to expanding product lines, enhancing customer experiences, and deepening market penetration. The vision is to build a brand synonymous with excellence, innovation, and African pride. With robust strategies in place and a leadership team dedicated to continuous improvement, the company is poised for even greater success.

As it marks 50 years of success, Haco celebrates not only its achievements but also the opportunity to lay the foundation for future growth. The journey from a local Kenyan manufacturer to a Pan-African powerhouse demonstrates what is possible when businesses combine vision, resilience, and purpose.

As it steps into the next chapter, Haco remains committed to its core values of quality, sustainability, and community impact. Haco Industries stands as a testament to African ingenuity, innovation, and the power of dreaming big. Its evolution over five decades reflects the potential of African businesses to lead on the global stage, building a legacy that inspires future generations and shapes a brighter future for all.

- The writer is the CEO of Haco Industries