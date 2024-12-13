Motoring: Mistakes to avoid when buying a car

A car yard along Ngong Road, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Gone are the days when a car was considered a luxury and only for the elite class. Things have since changed, and with the modern-day hustle and bustle, owning a car has become a necessity.

Owing a car is now essential, if not a must, for the working class, families, and business owners. With the current financing options, it is easy for anyone to own a vehicle of his or her own preference.

But as you plan to spend your savings on car ownership, on motoring review this week, we let you in on a few mistakes to avoid when making that decision.

Pulse buying

A large number of car owners succumb to peer or societal pressure, excitement, and/or competition when making the decision to buy a car. Stick to what works for you budget-wise since buying a car is a significant financial decision.

One doesn't need a 5-litre engine if he or she intends to commute daily in traffic. Go for a lower cc that will save you cash at the pump station. But if you can afford a bigger capacity, why not?

Ignoring research

It is key to do proper research on the car you intend to buy in order to steer clear of some key pitfalls that many ignore.

Having knowledge of the make of the car you are investing in is key. You can read articles, watch reviews, speak to existing owners of a similar make, and above all, check the availability of spare parts of the car.

Running engines translate to wear and tear. Your dream car will need service parts, are they locally available?

Decision-making based on mileage

We all know of the myths that cars with high mileage are unreliable and should be avoided. This is misleading. A well-maintained car with high mileage can be more reliable than a low-mileage car that has been neglected.

It is also important to debunk the myth that older cars with high mileage are always less fuel-efficient. Poor fuel efficiency is more often due to lack of maintenance, such as dirty air filters, worn spark plugs, or improper tire inflation, rather than mileage alone.

Digesting the car's service history

If it is a second-hand car you are investing in, demand for the car's service history. This will enable you to make an informed decision that can save you time, money, and frustration.

Resale value

More often than not, most first-time car buyers don't consider this important point. Blame it on emotional attachment.

However, before investing your cash in the vehicle, understand the car's value, reliability, and performance. You might need to upgrade and this means getting rid of the present car. Does it have a resale value?

Terms of purchase

With the financing option available in any other showroom and yard, most people can now afford to own a car by paying a down payment of at least a third of the total value.

A common mistake many make is accepting the first loan offer or focusing only on monthly payments instead of the total cost.

However, if not sure, don't commit to the monthly installments that can extend up to 48 months or more. Most car yards are presently flocking with repossessed cars after the owners failed to honor the hire purchase agreements.

Only commit when sure or you will join the statistics.

Maintenance

Are you in a position to assess the cost of normal service of your car? is it fuel efficient? How reliable is the brand? All this information is available online. We encourage you to read and research.

Failing to inspect the car

Now that you are almost securing your dream car, don't trust its appearance or worse still, skipping a professional inspection, especially for used cars is a death trap.

Get a trusted mechanic to inspect the vehicle for hidden issues like frame damage, engine problems, or worn-out components.

Check insurance costs

By law, all cars on the road must be insured by either 3rd party or comprehensive.

Are you in a position to pay up? Get insurance quotes for your shortlisted cars before making a decision.

Above all, remember, that the car you are investing in should meet your needs, including your lifestyle, commuting needs, and family size. Don't ferry your kids in the back of a pickup truck…