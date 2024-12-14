A fruity bye to your hair loss (Photo: iStock)

Thinning hair, bald spots and excessive hair loss - if you’ve ever dealt with any of these, you know how it affects your life.

Hair problems cause anxiety and low self-esteem. Someone with hair loss is constantly on edge, worried that the slightest breeze will expose their bald spots. It also takes time and effort to try and cover up the bald areas.

Hair loss occurs for many reasons, from underlying medical conditions that require medical attention to more cosmetic issues such as brittle hair. One of the remedies is to eat a balanced diet, which could simply mean eating the right fruits more often. Certain fruits can stimulate your scalp and strengthen your hair.

Add any of these super fruits to your diet and your hair will thank you.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in essential minerals, vitamins and proteins that are good for your hair.

Protein and iron are important because they strengthen your hair, and vitamin B6 improves blood circulation to the scalp. So now you know why avocado-infused shampoos, conditioners, hair creams and scalp treatments are so popular.

Guava

These are rich in vitamin C, which is known to prevent hair loss by boosting collagen production. You can also use guava leaves to make your hair growth solution.

Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in vitamins C and A and have many follicle-stimulating properties. They’ll repair hair damage and speed up growth. Although blueberries aren’t usually available in the shops, you can always find them in certain health food stores. Try products infused with blueberries for faster results.

Strawberries

These are known to contain silica, which also repairs follicles and promotes hair growth. They contain vitamin A, which improves the elasticity of your hair by keeping it moisturised, and vitamin C, which increases collagen levels. Add more strawberries to your diet or use the berries as a scalp scrub by mixing some with honey and coconut oil. Your hair will be visibly shiny.

Oranges

Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of hair vitamins. They increase blood circulation to the scalp, which stimulates your follicles. They also increase your collagen levels to reduce thinning. The traditional way to get the benefits is to eat them, but you can also apply some of the juice with honey and use it as a conditioner.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are technically a fruit. We eat them almost every day in vegetable salads and in our meals. They contain powerful vitamins like A, C and E, which work together to prevent hair breakage and balance your scalp’s PH levels. Try using plain tomato juice as a hair and scalp treatment. Balance these hair-strengthening fruits with plenty of water and you’ll be well on your way to achieving your hair goals.