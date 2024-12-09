Tea growers receive Sh103m from EU buyers

A section of Nduti Tea Factory in Kandara, Murang’a which is Fair Trade certified. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea factories received more than Sh103 million this year from buyers of the beverage leaves in Europe through the Fair Trade concept.

In the tea buyer movement, 24 factories received Sh103.5 million ($800,000) in Fairtrade Premium in 2023 to improve growers living standards.

The support, through bursary programmes, promotes a clean environment through the planting of friendly trees in the farms, installation of solar energy, and a health sector.

At Nduti tea factory in Kandara, Murang’a, the support of Sh20 million from buyers Mark and Spencer and Sharry Cramond has transformed the well-being of the farmers.

One of the farmers, John Nduti Mwangi, said the factory’s board disbursed bursary to 1,000 children and distributed thousands of avocado tree seedlings.

“Fair Trade has helped the farmers in the education of our children and planting of the trees, and we appeal for more returns to improve our living,” said Nduti.

Nduti Factory Unit Manager Erastus Ndumia said the premium paid by the buyers has improved the growers’ living standards.

KTDA Holdings chairman Enos Njeru said all the factories have acquired Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manufacturing registration numbers to ascertain that the tea is manufactured following safe and health standards.

“This is a requirement by the US Department of Health and Human Services designed to maintain quality,” said Njeru.