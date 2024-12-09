The Standard

Tea growers receive Sh103m from EU buyers

By Boniface Gikandi | 1h ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

A section of Nduti Tea Factory in Kandara, Murang’a which is Fair Trade certified. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea factories received more than Sh103 million this year from buyers of the beverage leaves in Europe through the Fair Trade concept.

In the tea buyer movement, 24 factories received Sh103.5 million ($800,000) in Fairtrade Premium in 2023 to improve growers living standards.

The support, through bursary programmes, promotes a clean environment through the planting of friendly trees in the farms, installation of solar energy, and a health sector.

At Nduti tea factory in Kandara, Murang’a, the support of Sh20 million from buyers Mark and Spencer and Sharry Cramond has transformed the well-being of the farmers.

One of the farmers, John Nduti Mwangi, said the factory’s board disbursed bursary to 1,000 children and distributed thousands of avocado tree seedlings.

“Fair Trade has helped the farmers in the education of our children and planting of the trees, and we appeal for more returns to improve our living,” said Nduti.

Nduti Factory Unit Manager Erastus Ndumia said the premium paid by the buyers has improved the growers’ living standards.

KTDA Holdings chairman Enos Njeru said all the factories have acquired Food and Drug Administration (FDA) manufacturing registration numbers to ascertain that the tea is manufactured following safe and health standards.

“This is a requirement by the US Department of Health and Human Services designed to maintain quality,” said Njeru.

Related Topics

Tea Growers Tea Farmers Tea Factories Nduti Tea Factory
.

Latest Stories

2024 'certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
2024 'certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Parents back move to close 348 boarding schools
Education
By Antony Gitonga
19 mins ago
Western Kenya politicians fault churches' stand on donations
Western
By Mike Kihaki
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

We'll never keep quiet until Ruto government does the right thing
By Kidi Mwaga 1 hr ago
We'll never keep quiet until Ruto government does the right thing
Why rebelling public presents tough times for Ruto, Raila
By Steve Mkawale 20 hrs ago
Why rebelling public presents tough times for Ruto, Raila
Against the tide: How 'Okoa LSK' 1989 edition thrust Karua to national political scene
By Nzau Musau 20 hrs ago
Against the tide: How 'Okoa LSK' 1989 edition thrust Karua to national political scene
Justice Isaac Lenaola raises eyebrows on Judiciary e-filing system, IEBC
By Ndung’u Gachane 20 hrs ago
Justice Isaac Lenaola raises eyebrows on Judiciary e-filing system, IEBC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved