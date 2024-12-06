KenGen picks Alfred Agoi as chairman to drive growth

Former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi Masadia. [Standard, File]

Former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi has been appointed KenGen board chairman, replacing Julius Ogamba.

Ogamba, who served for one and a half years, was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Education by President William Ruto earlier this year.

The announcement was made during KenGen’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 28, where shareholders overwhelmingly supported Agoi’s appointment.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga said Agoi’s leadership is expected to enhance the company’s growth and sustainability in renewable energy.

“With his extensive experience in public policy, governance and administration, we are confident that Mr. Agoi will lead the board effectively and support KenGen in its mission to deliver reliable and sustainable energy for Kenya’s future,” said Njenga.

He noted that Agoi’s tenure would bolster KenGen’s role as a global leader in geothermal energy.

Agoi’s appointment also comes as KenGen takes a prominent role in Kenya’s carbon market framework.

The company recently joined the Multi-Sectoral Technical Committee (MSTC), a three-year initiative to shape carbon trading and combat climate change.

The inclusion positions KenGen as a key player in advancing Africa’s green energy agenda.

Njenga reiterated the company’s commitment to green energy projects aligned with Kenya’s sustainability goals.

“As a company, we are focused on advancing green energy solutions to power Kenya’s economy sustainably,” he stated.

Agoi, who holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi, has over 22 years of experience in business, governance and public service.

He served as Sabatia MP for two terms, participating in key parliamentary committees including Budget Appropriations and Health.

In his acceptance speech, Agoi acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors including Ogamba and former chairman Engineer Frank Konuche.

“I am honoured to take on this role at a time when KenGen is transforming Kenya’s energy landscape,” said Agoi.

He pledged to work with the board and stakeholders to drive the company’s growth and enhance its impact on Kenya’s economy.