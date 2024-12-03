Mudavadi lauds Huawe's LEAP programme, says aligns with government's agenda

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi taken through Huawei's LEAP program on Dece 2, 2024. [Courtesy X]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded Huawei’s Leadership, Employability, Advancement, and Possibility (LEAP) program saying it aligns with Kenya Kwanza’s agenda.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on Monday during the 60-year reflection on Kenya’s diplomatic success and international cooperation, Mudavadi said the program initiated in 2022 aligns seamlessly with President William Ruto’s Digital Superhighway agenda, empowering the youth with essential digital skills to thrive in ICT careers.

The program is an initiative designed to equip young people with essential digital skills, foster ICT talent, and prepare them for future careers in the technology industry.

Through training, mentorship, and hands-on experiences, the program aims to empower youth to drive innovation, support economic growth, and contribute to digital transformation in their communities

“I had the pleasure of exploring Huawe’s 25-year journey in Kenya and receiving the insightful LEAP Report from Steven Zhang, Deputy CEO. It’s inspiring to see their growth, especially following the MoU signed by the President during his visit to Beijing in October last year,” said Mudavadi.

While reassuring Huawei of the government’s support for the transformative initiatives, Mudavadi challenged the firm to amplify its efforts to reach more youth across the country.

Last week a group of Kenyan students were named finalists in the LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp, held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

They were among a team of 10 that developed an innovative solution named Mafreeco, inspired by the Swahili word Mafuriko, meaning floods.

This digital tool proposes a smart system designed to address Kenya's recurring flooding challenges by clearing drainage systems of trash and debris.

"The Mafreeco team's creativity and technical prowess earned them a spot in the Tech4Good finals, where they competed against standout teams from South Africa, Mauritius, and Malawi," Huawei said.

The LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp is part of Huawe's broader initiative to cultivate a digitally skilled workforce across Africa.

The immersive program is designed to inspire the next generation of innovators to embrace modern technologies and advance socioeconomic transformation on the continent.

Through the program, Huawei targets to train an additional 150,000 talent in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next three years.

The plan comes on top of its initial goal to equip over 100,000 people in the region with digital skills by 2025.

Speaking during Huawei’s LEAP Summit 2024 in Shanghai China, its Senior Vice President, President of Public Affairs and Communications, Jeff Wang said Huawei has already exceeded its initial goal by 120 per cent 10 months ahead of schedule, training over 120,000 individuals over the past 26 months.