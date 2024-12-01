Ruto: eCitizen has curbed graft and plunder of public funds

President William Ruto and Principal Secretary for Citizen Services Prof Julius Kibet Bitok during the first anniversary of the e-Citizen Directorate, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, (KICC )Nairobi on Nov 28, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Thursday painted a picture of how the digitisation of government services has been instrumental in the fight against corruption and the prevention of the wastage of public resources.

While presiding over the first anniversary of e-Citizen directorate in Nairobi, Ruto highlighted the achievements the agency has had in the government’s resolve to digitise systems in an increasingly technologically advanced world.

For instance, Ruto said that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been able to save Sh2 billion since the inauguration of eCitizen in November last year, money that “used to end up in people’s pockets.”

“We have reduced the gaps in revenue leaks. We have seen growth in revenue collection from Sh5.3 billion to Sh7.6 billion within KWS alone,” Ruto said.

“These savings are also being redirected towards critical sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and job creation,” he added, stating that his office is working with the Kenya Revenue Authority, along with other partners, to ensure that revenues collected are not subject to pilferage or losses.

Similarly, the President observed that the platform has been able to accommodate diaspora citizens who no longer need to send local representatives to facilitate the acquisition of services on their behalf, thus reducing the risk of fraud.

He said the “burden of navigating physical obstacles, standing in long queues, and enduring unnecessary delays and inconveniences” when accessing services has become a thing of the past.

With the programme, Ruto’s government also aimed to dismantle inefficiencies, delays, bureaucracies, and seal loopholes for the pilferage of taxpayers’ money. One of the key initiatives in the fight against graft has been the digitisation of State services, “because, through digitisation, we connect service delivery to revenue collection.”

Currently, Kenyans are able to access 22,515 services on the digital platform, up from 394 since its inception, according to Ruto, with at least 13 million “thriving community users.”

“Now, from the comfort of your home and with just a mobile phone, you can renew your driving licence, register a business name or entity, or apply for a marriage certificate,” he said.

The latest update indicates that the platform collects Sh800 million daily.

In his effort to build confidence in the use of the platform, the President recognised several entities and individuals who have embraced and actively used the system over time.

The National Transport and Safety Authority topped the list for the most transactions using eCitizen, with 21.3 million services offered, followed by the Directorate of Immigration Services and KWS, which received an award for being the most improved in revenue collection.

However, it emerged that about 35 state agencies have failed to onboard services onto eCitizen, one year after the platform’s launch. The President issued a seven-day ultimatum to the heads of these agencies to comply or face dismissal. Some of the notable agencies put on notice include Kenya Power, the Independent Police Oversight Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the newly established Digital Health Authority.

Other agencies include the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation, Private Security Regulatory Authority, Kenya Space Agency, Health Records and Information Managers Board, National Cancer Institute of Kenya, and the Kenya Nutritionist and Dietitians Institute.

Professional bodies such as the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management Board and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants were also put on notice, among other State corporations.

“These entities have yet to comply with my directive that their services and revenue payments must be on eCitizen so that the Treasury can track the revenues collected. They have one week to comply. Otherwise, they know what to do—they can make use of the door,” the President said. He added, “Some agencies occasionally use alternative payment methods. I want to refer to the last three months, where some government agencies, already on eCitizen, decided to use alternative means to offer services.”

Ruto described this as part of a shift from “citizen-centred approaches to citizen-driven approaches” in addressing corruption, a challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration is tackling. To further facilitate public access to services digitally, Ruto pledged to implement favourable tax policies and incentives to make smartphones and data affordable for every citizen.

The President also announced the government’s plan to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the digital platform to enhance the efficiency of service delivery and minimise fraud.

“AI offers opportunities to reimagine service delivery. For instance, an AI-powered bot on eCitizen could provide instant solutions to inquiries, reducing wait time and minimising opportunities for fraud,” he stated.

“Technology translates to lower costs and less bureaucracy means faster service delivery.’’