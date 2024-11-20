The Standard

Kenya's e-commerce strategy seeks to drive digital economy

By Francis Ontomwa | 23m ago
Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo. [File, Standard]

Kenya is aligning its National E-Commerce Strategy with the East African e-commerce strategy, the AfCFTA Protocol on E-Commerce, and the UN Sustainable Development Goal 9 to drive growth in the digital economy.

Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo said that the government aims to adopt international best practices by enhancing digital infrastructure, improving online payment systems, and streamlining regulatory frameworks.

These efforts, he said are intended to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and bolster consumer protection.

In a speech read on his behalf by Timothy Were, ICT Director at the State Department for Trade, during the eCommerce Day East Africa at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi, on Monday, K’Ombudo noted that public-private sector partnerships will be pivotal in driving sustainable development, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

He revealed that Kenya's e-commerce revenues are projected to grow by over 6 per cent in 2023, with the sector expected to reach a volume of US$ 3.5 billion by 2027.

“These figures underscore Kenya’s potential in e-commerce and its capacity to contribute to job creation and poverty reduction,” said K’Ombudo.

Kenya is also developing a digital services export strategy to establish itself as a regional hub for digital innovation and digital services exports.

The eCommerce Day East Africa, organised by the eCommerce Institute, convenes public and private sector leaders to craft strategies for promoting digital commerce and accelerating the adoption of online channels by companies and entrepreneurs.

K’Ombudo highlighted key contributions from partners such as USAID, eTrade Alliance, and the eCommerce Institute in advancing Kenya's e-commerce ecosystem.

USAID-supported initiatives include the Google Hustle Academy E-Commerce Training, Brighter Monday Kenya's Ebiz Kwa Vijana program, and the eCommerce Day East Africa event. Other notable collaborators include GIZ, the Tony Blair Institute, and Microsoft Corporation.

