Kenyan manufacturers urged to adopt tech to boost productivity

By David Njaaga | 39m ago

KAM Nairobi Chapter Chairperson Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji during a conference on workforce productivity and technology adoption in Kenya's manufacturing sector.

Kenya’s manufacturing sector faces low workforce productivity, putting businesses at risk of falling behind in a rapidly evolving global market.

SeamlessHR, an HR and payroll technology company, is urging manufacturers to adopt tech solutions to boost efficiency and ensure long-term growth.

The call came at a conference hosted by the company and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), focusing on workforce management in the industry.

Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji, the company’s boss, said the sector faces significant challenges due to technological advancements, shifting consumer demands, and regulatory changes.

“The future of manufacturing in Kenya depends on adopting data-driven solutions to optimise workforce productivity and streamline operations,” he said.

 “Failure to act will put manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.”

KAM acting CEO Tobias Alando said technology adoption is crucial for the sector’s survival.

“Workforce productivity is not just about technology; it’s about creating a culture that empowers employees, increases efficiency, and drives business growth,” he noted.

The conference also featured a panel discussion on the need for manufacturers to align workforce skills with business objectives and embrace technology to improve operations.

Industry leaders, including David Muriuki, general manager of Soy Afric, and Tejal Dodhia, managing director of Thika Cloth Mills Ltd, agreed that enhancing workforce productivity is vital for long-term growth.

The firm introduced its Design Partnership Programme, a new initiative to develop software solutions for managing blue-collar workers across Africa.

The programme addresses critical challenges faced by manufacturers and provides practical tools to enhance workforce management.

