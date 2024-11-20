Kenya Power launches sustainability strategy to tackle climate change

Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror during the announcement of Kenya power financial results and investor briefing. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya Power has unveiled its sustainability strategy aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices across its operations.

The initiative seeks to reduce the company’s environmental carbon footprint, prioritise inclusivity, and uphold corporate ethics.

During the launch on Wednesday, November 20, Managing Director Joseph Siror said the strategy will focus on advancing e-mobility and e-cooking technologies, increasing clean energy sourcing, and building sustainable infrastructure.

“The sustainability strategy will guide us to anchor our operations as a responsible corporate citizen on reliable short-term and long-term activities that will enable us to remain responsive to emerging challenges such as climate change,” said Siror.

The strategy includes measures to mitigate climate change and has adopted the Just Energy Transition (JET) framework, which supports social and environmental responsibility while safeguarding communities' interests.

“Our goal is to build a strong, resilient, and sustainable energy ecosystem that not only safeguards the environment but also meets the needs of the communities within which we operate,” he added.

Kenya Power board chairman Joy Brenda Masinde stressed the importance of integrating sustainable practices into business operations.

“We aim to ensure that our pursuit of economic goals does not compromise the well-being of future generations. This alignment is not merely a strategic imperative but a moral obligation that will significantly enhance our long-term competitiveness and operational resilience,” noted Masinde.

Masinde noted that the board will provide leadership to ensure the company upholds sustainability for all stakeholders.

With operations across the country, Kenya Power is committed to ensuring its business practices do not harm resources or communities, preserving them for future generations.

The strategy aligns with the United Nations’ sustainable development goal 7, which focuses on affordable and clean energy.