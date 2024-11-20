Use the proposed taxation Bill to ease high cost of living, MPs told

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning chairperson Kimani Kuria during a public participation on tax proposals at Tononoka Hall in Mombasa County on November 19, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Low turnout marred public participation for the proposed Tax Amendment Bill, 2024 in two counties even as Kenyans urged the committee to ensure the Bill addresses the high cost of living.

In Mombasa, the few residents who turned up poked holes in the proposed changes in interest rates and retirement benefit sections of the tax Bill.

But as this happened, a section of Siaya residents claimed they did not attend the public participation exercises because they do not believe their opinions will count. They claim the exercise is already predetermined.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning yesterday conducted public participation on the proposed amendment of nine acts under the Finance Bill 2024.

The Committee led by Molo legislature Francis Kimani camped at Tononoka social hall, Mombasa, where they held discussions with residents to enlighten them on the proposed acts set to be amended by parliament.

However, the public participation registered a low turnout with women, the elderly, and a few Persons with Disabilities PWDs showing up.

Among the other issues the residents want addressed in the finance bill are the low cost of farming, building, and construction materials, and the waiver on tax on the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Samia Suleiman, a resident from Jomvu Constituency said the NSSF payout has remained unpaid for years. “We have worked for many years. How will you help us those who left their job a long time ago,” said Suleiman.

Salim Sumba, a resident of Majengo, said his retirement funds have been held up by the county since 2022. “I have retired and yet to receive my pension and yet governors and senators are fighting. Since 2022, I have not been paid yet the monies are held at the county,” said Sumba.

Mbarak Ali from Mvita called for a revision of the maturity age for the release of pension funds from 70 years to a lower age.

“Long life is not guaranteed and we get few chances to get there with this economy and age. 70 years is far almost getting to the grave,” said Ali.

Said Mohamed a resident of Tononoka, said the enhanced tax-free retirement benefit should be increased from the proposed Sh360,000 to Sh500,000.

Mohamed supported the move to have the pension payouts proposed to be tax-free. “The increased tax employment benefits should be increased to Sh100,000 from the proposed Sh60,000 and remain tax-free because food is expensive,” said Mohamed.

Rajab Aisha wants a public audit review because women youths and persons with disabilities have a hard time getting tenders in Mombasa.

“We are not getting even the 30 per cent procurement of tenders set aside for the women, youths, and PWDs,” said Rajab.

She said they want the government to remove the fees charged to children with disabilities.

Richard Obare from Likoni said the government should reduce taxes levied on building and construction materials.

He said iron sheets and iron bars are expensive to afford. “The iron sheet and iron bars are so expensive. We are struggling to build and the loans we take are not enough to finish the houses,” said Obare.

Meanwhile, a section of Siaya residents claimed that public participation was an exercise to rubber stamp the document and warned MPs against reintroducing proposals rejected by Kenyans in the Finance Bill, 2024.

Speaking at Siaya County IEBC hall on Tuesday, the residents accused the government of wastage, saying there is a need to use public funds prudently for development.