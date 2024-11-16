The Standard

Skyward Express launches Nairobi to Dar es Salaam flight

By Kanyiri Wahito | 4h ago

 

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir seated next to Skyward Express CEO Mohamed Abdi inside the airplane during the launch of the inaugural flight to Dar es Salaam on November 15, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Skyward Express has launched its Inaugural flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The 109-seater capacity Fokker 100 jet will offer passengers a luxurious experience as they visit one of East Africa’s premium destinations that offer business opportunities, a rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife and historical heritage.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir echoed the commitment by Skyward as a premium airline by a local Investor with regional flight in a space that was previously thought to be dominated by international investors as it serves remote flight routes in the Eastern African Region.

Chirichir also noted the government’s commitment to supporting local airline investors by implementing favourable policies that spur growth and employment opportunities.

While applauding Skyward Express's new route, the CS said, “This is a milestone that offers new business opportunities, lowers the cost of transport and saves time for passengers visiting Dar es Salaam.”

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Skyward Express CEO Mohamed Abdi flag off an airplane during the launch of the inaugural flight to Dar es Salaam on November 15, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

His sentiments were echoed by Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar who stated that the government continues to support private investors in the airline industry by allocating them frequencies necessary as they open up new routes.

Skyward Express CEO Mohamed Abdi said the launch signifies a momentous occasion for the airline that was founded 11 years ago.

“Skyward Express premium airlines, exceptional customer services and safety measures have spurred the airline growth across the region,” said Mr Abdi.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Skyward Express CEO Mohamed Abdi during the launch of the inaugural flight to Dar es Salaam on November 15, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

He said Skyward Express also offers personalised Chartered Services for luxurious travel experiences for tourists, dignitaries and diplomats flying in the region and cargo transport supporting perishable goods get to the market in time.  

Present during the launch was East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and the Chairman of Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) Mbuvi Ngunze among others.

Currently, the airline connects passengers to 11destinations including; Wilson to Migori, Kitale, Kakamega, Mombasa, Diani, Lamu, Eldoret, Lodwar, Malindi and now Dar es Salaam with plans to open a new route to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

