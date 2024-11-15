TVETs to get Sh49 million funding for tech training

TVET Principal Secretary Esther Mworia. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are set to receive a financial boost aimed at bridging the skills gap in the tech sector and prepare graduates for a digital future.

The 359,640 euros (Sh49 million) funding, comes from the Skills Initiative for Africa grant and will support the Ignite programme.

The programme, launched in partnership with Isaca Kenya Chapter, Scratch and Script, and the Africa Blockchain Institute, will offer specialised training on cybersecurity, data protection, blockchain technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI).

A statement by Isaca said the 18-month training is planned to benefit 250 recent graduates and 20 instructors from three TVET institutions in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Western Kenya.

The 18-month programme, which kicks off Saturday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, aims to equip participants with essential digital skills that align with the demands of today's rapidly evolving job market.

TVET Principal Secretary Esther Mworia, will be the chief guest at the launch event. She is expected to highlight the critical role of technical education in preparing Kenya’s youth for the future workforce, especially in the tech industry.

The SIFA grant, supported by AUDA-NEPAD, the African Union's technical body, and funded by the German Government and the European Union through KfW Development Bank, underscores the international commitment to strengthening Africa's digital capabilities.

Mercy Omollo, President of ISACA Kenya Chapter said: “We are excited to lead this transformative initiative that will equip Kenya's youth with the skills to thrive in the digital economy. This collaboration with Scratch and Script and the Africa Blockchain Institute ensures that we are building a future-ready workforce.”

Scratch and Script, which has committed EUR 15,000 to the program, will provide the technical infrastructure for the program’s delivery.

Brencil Kaimba, Senior Vice President at Scratch and Script, said: “TVETs play a pivotal role in workforce development, yet they are often underrepresented in skills development initiatives. Our goal is to bridge that gap by providing innovative, tech-driven learning solutions.”

The Africa Blockchain Institute (ABI) will bring expertise in blockchain technologies to the programme. The institute’s director emphasized that the Ignite programme is not just about training, but creating a vibrant ecosystem, where emerging technologies like blockchain can unlock new opportunities for economic empowerment across Africa.

The partnership between Isaca Kenya, Scratch and Script, and ABI, which includes an additional EUR 40,000 in funding, represents a concerted effort to foster innovation and develop a skilled, tech-savvy workforce.

As the programme progresses, it is expected to have a lasting impact on the digital economy, with graduates poised to contribute meaningfully to sectors ranging from cybersecurity to AI.