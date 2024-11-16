Scientists root for genome editing to boost food security

A researcher samples Striga weed at a maize farm in Rongo, Migori County. Researchers at Kenyatta University have developed two gene- edited sorghum varieties—one resistant to Striga and another tolerant to herbicides. [File, Standard]

Kenya has joined the global movement in embracing genome editing (GEd) technology as a transformative tool to address food security challenges.

With the country’s agricultural productivity facing increasing threats from climate change, diseases, and pests, this innovative technology offers promising solutions for sustainable food systems.

Currently under extensive research, genome editing is positioned to enhance food production, mitigate losses, and improve the resilience of crops and livestock.

Genome editing, a modern biotechnology, allows scientists to make precise genetic modifications in plants and animals.

Unlike conventional breeding techniques that may take up to a decade to develop improved varieties, genome editing can achieve the same results in as little as two to five years.

This speed and precision make it an attractive option for addressing urgent food security challenges in Kenya and the region.

Speaking at the launch of genome editing science communication training recently, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) director general Eliud Kireger emphasised the transformative potential of the technology.

“In a region where food security remains a constant challenge, genome editing could play a pivotal role in ensuring millions have access to adequate nutrition,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by deputy director Felista Makini.

Dr Makini further highlighted the importance of sensitizing stakeholders about genome editing through effective science communication.

“Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and public awareness is crucial to harness the benefits of genome editing,” she said.

Misconceptions and lack of understanding about biotechnology remain significant barriers to its acceptance. Through targeted training and engagement, stakeholders across the agricultural value chain could better understand appreciate how genome editing complements traditional farming practices.

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has already approved four genome-edited products for research in Kenya, reflecting the country’s readiness to integrate this technology into its agricultural system.

These products address key challenges faced by farmers, such as pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies in soils.

One of the pioneering products is gene-edited maize resistant to Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND). Approved for research in 2022, this variety was developed by KALRO to combat one of the most devastating diseases affecting maize, a staple for millions of Kenyans.

Another innovation involves gene-edited nitrogen-fixing bacteria, a biofertiliser designed to improve soil fertility and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Developed by Agtech Consulting, this bacteria has been engineered to enhance its ability to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form that plants can readily absorb.

Sorghum, a vital crop for communities in arid and semi-arid areas, has also been a focus of genome editing research.

Researchers at Kenyatta University have developed two gene-edited sorghum varieties—one resistant to the parasitic weed Striga (commonly known as Kayongo) and another tolerant to herbicides.

Striga is notorious for depleting nutrients from host plants, significantly reducing crop yields.

“Genome editing provides solutions that complement traditional methods for managing parasitic weeds like Striga. So far, we have conducted one cycle of field trials, and the preliminary data looks promising,” said Steven Runo, a lead researcher on the sorghum varieties.

“We are analysing the results to plan the next steps in our research.”