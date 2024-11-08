PS Mwangi orders for fining of all unlicensed miners

A gold miner enters a shaft in Rosterman, Kakamega County. [File, Standard]

The government has intensified its crackdown on unlicensed miners and is proposing fines for unlicensed miners over unpaid royalties.

Principal Secretary for Mining, Elijah Mwangi who made an impromptu visit to Masara mines in Suna West Sub-County on November 7 highlighted that the government would impose charges on all tons of minerals extracted illegally.

According to the PS, the government would calculate all tons of minerals mined illegally.

"We will conduct a scientific calculation of all the minerals mined illegally and charge unpaid royalties per ton and for the period taken," PS Mwangi remarked.

He warned that when found, the miners who have been involved in illegal mining activities would find it difficult to get licenses even after compliance.

PS Mwangi highlighted that they were focused on whipping out illegal mining and welcomed investors.

"The government and community around the mining areas are losing a lot because of miners who are not complying and evading paying relevant royalties," Mwangi stated.

When miners pay royalties, 10 per cent goes to the community, 20 per cent to the county government, and 70 per cent is retained by the national government.

The PS who was also on a crackdown on illegal miner’s mission cautioned illegal miners who played hide and seek with the government and highlighted a possible sabotage where miners were tipped off on potential arrest and fled the site.

"We have found the equipment and tilling heaped here. The illegal miners will not disappear forever unless they forfeit this equipment for the government,” said PS Mwangi.

He warned that the law would soon catch up with the illegal miners.

PS Mwangi highlighted that the government was working on a system that would help monitor any mining operation across the country without having mining officers go to the ground.

"This is in line with the department’s bid to curb future encroachment into the mining activities without a legal requirement," the PS remarked.

The crackdown has been an ongoing activity across the country whereby mining officers were visiting illegal mining sites to enforce compliance.

PS Mwangi who was accompanied by other mining officers visited five mining sites suspected to be operating without licenses.