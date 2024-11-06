The Standard

Metrofile and KARMA partner to boost Kenya's digital transformation

By Okumu Modachi | 1h ago
Metrofile Kenya Managing Director Jackline Mburu and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u at the 8th Records Management Conference. [Courtesy]

In a bid to support Kenya’s digital transformation, the Kenya Association of Records Managers and Archivists (KARMA) has partnered with Metrofile Kenya to enhance digital records management across both the public and private sectors. 

This collaboration which aligns with the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy’s (MICDE) strategic plan, aims to create a secure, paperless environment in line with Kenya’s growing digital economy.

Speaking at the 8th Records Management Conference, ICT Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u emphasised the importance of digital records management in Kenya's transformation. 

She commended the collaboration between Metrofile, KARMA, and ICT professionals, highlighting that it will strengthen Kenya’s push toward a digital economy and position the country as a key player in the global digital landscape.

Reiterating this vision, Metrofile Kenya Managing Director Jackline Mburu underscored the brand’s commitment to helping Kenya transition to digital-first solutions through secure and compliant records management services. 

"Effective records management is foundational to a thriving digital economy," Mburu stated. "With solutions like our EverFiles platform, we’re ensuring data sovereignty and enabling seamless information access, equipping Kenyan businesses with the tools to securely manage their digital assets."

Through its EverFiles platform, Metrofile will offer a solution that helps businesses securely manage their digital records, ensuring accessibility, integrity, and data sovereignty. 

The partnership also focuses on empowering women in ICT, promoting best practices in records management, and addressing the skills gap through targeted training initiatives.

Furthermore, it not only aims to support Kenya’s digital transformation but also pave the way for a more secure, efficient, and paperless future for businesses and government agencies alike.

