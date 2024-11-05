Starlink now struggles to keep up pace

SpaceX, which backs Starlink, aims to launch as many as 40,000 satellites in the coming years to ensure global coverage. [iStockphoto]

Kenyans eager to connect to Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service are now facing unexpected delays after the US-based company placed the country on a waitlist due to skyrocketing demand that has surpassed its current capacity.

Nairobi and its surrounding areas, including Kiambu, are now on hold for Starlink, according to an availability map published by the company, meaning that any new customers in these regions cannot subscribe to the satellite internet service at the moment.

While Starlink prioritises expanding its capacity, no timeline has been provided for when new users will be allowed to join the service.

This decision comes as Starlink, known for its high-speed satellite internet, experiences a surge in demand across the country.

Starlink uses low-orbit satellites to deliver broadband to users, but each satellite can only serve a limited number of users at any given time.

Analysts warn that while Starlink’s technology holds transformative potential for internet access in Kenya, the current bottleneck may lead to frustration among eager potential users.

Financial Standard could not immediately reach Starlink or its representatives in Kenya for comment by press time yesterday on when the waitlist is likely to be lifted for new users in Nairobi and its environs.

Local sources, however, indicated that the company is working diligently to enhance its infrastructure to accommodate the influx of new users. But those in the capital hoping to sign up will have to wait for now.

The arrival of Starlink in Kenya last July with its promise of reliable access even in the remotest areas, has rattled an industry long dominated by a few established players.

Starlink reached three million subscribers globally in May this year and boasted approximately 6,646 satellites in orbit as of June, providing high-speed internet from low-orbit satellites.

This rapid growth has already begun to disrupt the local internet market, leaving traditional providers like Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Zuku, and Jamii Telecom scrambling to keep pace with the burgeoning demand for reliable internet access.

The delays in onboarding new users could, however, present a silver lining and breathing space for local internet service providers, offering them a chance to reclaim ground lost to Starlink’s high-speed allure.

Safaricom, for instance, has replied to the challenge by accelerating its infrastructure investments, pouring billions into expanding its fiber-optic network and rolling out 5G services nationwide.

The telco has also been lobbying the government to impose stricter regulations on Starlink’s operations, arguing that the satellite provider’s tax-exempt status and ability to undercut local pricing threatens the country’s digital development efforts.

Safaricom has also expressed willingness “to partner with Starlink or other satellite providers in future to make sure that that technology plays right through.”

“We have had some discussions, and we will continue to have those discussions to the extent that they complement what we are offering,” Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa told Bloomberg TV in a recent interview.

President William Ruto recently commended Starlink’s rapid expansion, underscoring the importance of improved connectivity for Kenya’s economic growth and development.

Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding Starlink’s arrival, the waitlist highlights the challenges of scaling services in response to quickening demand, analysts said.

Starlink’s satellite system is capable of delivering speeds up to 200 Mbps virtually anywhere on the planet, provided users have a clear view of the sky.

Since its initial rollout in 2020, it has garnered positive feedback globally, particularly from those in remote regions.

SpaceX, which backs Starlink, aims to launch as many as 40,000 satellites in the coming years to ensure global coverage without service interruptions.

However, the company currently faces the challenge of needing more satellites in orbit to boost network capacity. Chief Executive Elon Musk has expressed intentions to double the number of Starlink satellites within the next year.

While SpaceX has acknowledged some users are encountering congestion issues, the company says it is committed to alleviating these problems by launching additional satellites.