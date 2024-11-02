Maize production projected at 75 million bags for 2024

Farmers prepare for increased maize production following government support initiatives for food security. [Standard, File]

Maize production is projected at 75 million bags for 2024, boosted by the government's fertilizer subsidy programme and favourable weather conditions.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja in a statement on Saturday, November 2, said the government will buy 1 million bags of maize at Sh3,500 per 90kg for the Strategic Food Reserve.

Karanja explained that the set price aims to support farmers and maintain profit margins.

"The set price will also help to maintain the current price of unga which is currently at Sh130 per 2kg packet," he said.

He noted that 6.45 million farmers are registered under the subsidy programme, enhancing their productivity.

Karanja urged farmers to adhere to quality standards for safe storage to prevent food loss, adding that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development will work with county governments to build farmers' capacity on these standards.

The CS said the purchase of maize will increase the National Strategic Food Reserve, currently at 30 per cent of its proposed quantities.