Ruto outlines plans to boost revenue collection

President William Ruto. [Standard, File]

President William Ruto aims to increase Kenya's revenue collection from 14 per cent to 22 per cent of GDP over the next decade.

He spoke during Tax Payers' Day at State House, Nairobi on Friday, November 1.

Ruto described taxpayers as “partners in the journey towards economic prosperity” and noted that the government has added 1.2 million new taxpayers, generating Sh24.6 billion in revenue for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The Head of State outlined plans to improve tax compliance from 70 per cent to 90 per cent by 2026/2027, stating that this goal would help achieve financial sustainability.

He acknowledged challenges such as high unemployment and a housing deficit that have hindered socio-economic transformation.

“We must address these challenges collectively to create a more resilient economy,” he said.

The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, he noted, aims to create jobs, enhance productivity, and reduce the cost of living through investment in critical sectors.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to opportunities that will improve their lives,” he added.

Ruto also announced plans to leverage technology, saying, “We will deploy artificial intelligence and automated systems for improved service delivery.”

He urged Kenyans to report tax evasion and corruption, citing the KRA's iWhistle platform for reporting malpractice.

“Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being used,” he noted.

The KRA's Ninth Corporate Plan serves as a five-year roadmap to enhance efficiency, service delivery and compliance through technology.

Ruto called on taxpayers to work together with the government, noting, “Together, we can build a better future for our country.”