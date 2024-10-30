Kenya tour to shine light on women-led tech innovations

Kenya’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape is expected to benefit from a regional tour that will further solidify its position as a leader in African fintech and agritech innovation.

The Womenpreneur Tour Africa will shine the spotlight on women who are making strides in financial inclusion and agricultural innovation, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions

The event will be held in Kenya between November 4 and 14, 2024 in collaboration with impact investment fund Sanad’s Entrepreneurship Academy.

The initiative aims to empower female-led startups in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a particular focus on the fintech and agritech sectors by providing them with the resources, support, and opportunities.

Their work spans across various sectors including technology, finance, and agriculture, with a focus on creating sustainable and impactful change for women entrepreneurs globally.

"The tour will culminate in a special award ceremony on November 14 where outstanding women entrepreneurs will be recognised for their contributions to the industry and society," said a statement from Womenpreneur.

Key objectives of the Africa tour include providing highlighting Kenya’s pioneering fintech and agritech solutions developed by female entrepreneurs, and giving visibility to women founders to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

The Sanad Fund, finances micro, small, and medium enterprises and low-income households in the Middle East and North Africa and selected countries in Sub-Saharan Africa through local lenders.

Its focus areas include agriculture, affordable housing, and innovations in finance and financial technologies by providing debt and equity financing to its local partners.

Sanad’s investors include the German financier KfW Development Bank, which initiated the fund, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the European Union, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and the Development Bank of Austria.

Other investors in the fund are Germany’s GLS Bank and GLS Treuhand, the Dutch development bank FMO, and Calvert Impact Capital.