Insurer, bank launch instalment payment for health cover premiums

Jubilee Health Insurance chief executive Njeri Jomo.

Jubilee Health Insurance, in collaboration with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), has unveiled a digital payment solution that offers a flexible instalment option for health insurance premiums, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for a broader segment of the population.

Paying insurance premiums upfront once a year could be unaffordable for many Kenyans, and this solution allows customers to pay in flexible instalments, offering them the freedom to select the number of payments that suit their budget.

The ‚Lipa Polepole‘ innovation marks a significant leap in the health insurance landscape, using digital platforms to solve one of the industry‘s most persistent challenges — affordability.

For years, many households in Kenya, particularly in rural and lower-income areas, have faced financial barriers when accessing healthcare.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, over 20 per cent of Kenyans still lack access to health insurance, and 30 per cent of the population faces catastrophic healthcare costs due to the burden of upfront medical payments.

„This innovation is a game-changer for the industry,“ said Jubilee Health Insurance chief executive Njeri Jomo.

„We understand that today‘s customers need flexibility, convenience, and affordability. Our solution delivers all of these, allowing them to get the coverage they need without the burden of upfront payments. This milestone reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.“

DTB will provide the financial infrastructure for managing instalment payments, ensuring customers experience a smooth and reliable payment process.

„We are proud to collaborate with Jubilee Health Insurance on this transformative solution, which directly addresses the challenge of affordability in health insurance,“ said DTB Group chief executive Nasim Devji.

„We are committed to driving financial inclusion by offering flexible payment options that make it easier for more Kenyans to access essential healthcare services. This partnership allows us to leverage our financial expertise to provide solutions that reduce the financial burden on individuals and families, ensuring that health coverage is within reach for a larger portion of the population.“

This Lipa Polepole solution leverages technology to provide real-time approval for health insurance coverage. Customers can access their health cover instantly through a secure platform that eliminates the need for paperwork or lengthy approval processes.