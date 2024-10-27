Stakeholders call for action to boost women's role in food systems

Farm Africa Country Director Mary Nyale. [Christopher Gisiri, Standard]

Stakeholders in agriculture are calling for enhanced support for women to overcome barriers and improve food systems.

A recent roundtable event by Farm Africa in Nairobi aimed to develop actionable strategies to elevate women's participation in agriculture, recognising their role in building resilient food systems.

Despite women constituting approximately 75 per cent of Kenya's agricultural labour force, they face significant challenges, including limited access to agrifood value chains dominated by men.

A 2023 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization noted that women often occupy vulnerable roles within agriculture, working in informal, part-time, or low-skilled jobs.

This limits their ability to participate in the more profitable segments of the industry.

Participants noted the need to bridge the gender gap in farm productivity and address wage disparities, arguing that these actions could enhance global gross domestic product while reducing poverty and food insecurity.

Aligned with the International Day of Rural Women’s 2024 theme, “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All,” the roundtable underscored the importance of regenerative agriculture in creating sustainable food systems.

Farm Africa is promoting these practices in Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties through a Village-Based Advisor extension model.

The initiative has empowered 319 women and 172 men as advisors, training over 30,000 farmers in sustainable techniques.

“Women are the backbone of our food systems, yet they often grapple with challenges that limit their full potential. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the support they deserve,” said Mary Nyale, Farm Africa Kenya Country Director.

Judith Batchelar, Farm Africa ambassador, noted the crucial yet often unrecognised role of women in agriculture.

“As the global food system faces challenges like climate change and food insecurity, this roundtable aims to foster collaboration and inspire positive change for women in agriculture,” she said.

Farm Africa’s ongoing Strengthening Regenerative Agriculture in Kenya project provides farmers with tools to improve soil health and increase yields, ensuring food security amid climate challenges.