Embu village turns into agri-tech haven

Linda Kamau’s model farm in Gachuriri village, Mbeere South, Embu County. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Like many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, agriculture remains the key driver of Kenya’s economy.

Although irrigation is key to improving agricultural production, data from the National Irrigation Authority indicates that only about four per cent of irrigable land is under irrigation.

The authority further indicates that Kenya, like other countries worldwide, is feeling the heat of climate change, which has negatively affected agriculture. This makes irrigation even more crucial today than before in the quest for food security.

To advance productivity and wealth generation in the agricultural sector, there is a need to increase the acreage under irrigation.

Our fact-finding mission on how alternative irrigation models can reduce production costs while increasing produce led us to Linda Kamau’s model farm in Gachuriri village, Mbeere South, Embu County.

The 39-year-old has defied all odds to become a beacon of hope to many small-scale farmers. Ms Kamau is on a mission to help local farmers increase production through the use of state-of-the-art agricultural technologies to irrigate their farms.

Through her company SowPrecise Africa, she is not only leveraging her passion for agriculture but also changing the narrative of farming in dry areas.

The company focuses on optimising farming operations within Embu by harnessing advancements in agricultural technology and sharing essential resources with the farmers.

Through the SunRider initiative launched in 2022, Ms Kamau says they offer affordable irrigation services to low-income farmers.

SunRider features a cost-effective solar-powered irrigation system tailored specifically for farmers.

The project utilises water from the Nyamindi River and spans 20 acres of land, which she leased in 2020 with a renewable five-year lease.

In 2023, her company received a $30,000 (Sh3.8 million) grant from the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) - a program by the United States aimed at investing in the next generation of African leaders - along with technical support to enhance her organisational structures and processes.

This funding is what she is utilising to assist smallholder farmers in her community.

Solar-powered irrigation is a simple farming technology that is radically changing the lives of thousands of smallholder farmers for the better. This applies, especially to farmers in regions where water is sparse and experience unreliable rainfall.

Although the remaining 83 per cent needs irrigation to ensure optimal crop growth due to inadequate rainfall, irrigated fields occupy only around two per cent of the total area under crops.

Ms Kamau said she ventured into the project after realising that many farmers struggled to access affordable solar-powered irrigation systems.

Her initiative uses the pay-per-you service, which is similar to the Uber model. This means an interested farmer pays some amount and the mobile solar irrigation system is installed at their farm for a certain period as per the agreement.

“We are standing on a 30-acre model farm where farmers come for first-hand experience on what solar irrigation can do. We are doing rain horse irrigation on blocs of sunflower, maize and sweet potatoes. For now, we are still at the very beginning, and we are identifying existing challenges for improvement,” she said.

She revealed that currently, five farmers have benefitted from the initiative, with some 32 acres now under solar-powered irrigation.

“In the coming year, we intend to grow the number of farmers to at least 30,” she said.

Laurence Gakuru, a farmer and one of the five beneficiaries, said he opted for solar farming due to its effectiveness and low production cost.

Mr Gakuru called for government intervention to help them get better solar models and batteries to power the irrigation systems and lower taxes on the products.

“The biggest challenge, however, is the rapid reduction of spaces to farm. As the population grows, people want to build houses forgetting they have mouths to feed. This has made land buying and leasing an expensive affair forcing us over the farm on small available farms,” he said.

Janet Mungoti said the high production cost compounded by unpredictable weather patterns has been the biggest nightmare for small-scale farmers.

Ms Mungoti regretted that crop diseases and the existing imbalance between the production cost and the harvest have left many farmers demoralised.

“Diesel irrigation is more expensive, so when we get alternatives like solar, which cuts on cost, it gives us some form of motivation. As much as we are farming, we depend on it to meet our personal needs like school fees for our children and day-to-day upkeep,” she said.

USAID Kenya and East Africa Mission Director David Gosney said with the realities of climate change and increased cycles of drought and heavy rains, small-scale farmers can only be empowered to use technology to make business sense.

“Our goal at USAID to provide additional capital both commercial and through donations so that as they implement such projects, they can meet other family needs and live meaningful lives,” he said.

Mr Gosney said that with good access to water, healthcare facilities, and education, communities become resilient and increase land productivity.

Challenges

For her part, Ms Kamau pointed out that one barrier to technology adaptation is the availability of technical knowledge and practical skills throughout the supply chain, including among system designers, technology suppliers, extension services, craftsmen, and farmers.

She said limited expertise among farmers and inadequate public extension services are the key constraints to small-scale irrigation development.

“Irrigation equipment and support services are costly for smallholders. A major constraint on the expansion of the small-scale irrigation market is the gap between smallholders’ capital needs and the availability of loan products,” she said.

Her greatest challenge in the implementation of the project has been moving the solar panels from one farm to another.

The panels are large, measuring one metre by two metres and reinforced by angle lines each weighing 25kg.

To get a market for their crops, they have partnered with several vegetable oil processing companies for the off-take of sunflower seeds after harvesting.

In 2019, Ms Kamau enrolled for the YALI programme, which is sponsored by the American government and hosted at Kenyatta University.

She said she is part of the alumni network where information on available opportunities is shared.

Ms Kamau revealed that she applied for a transformational fund grant that has seen her company improve on technology.

“For my fellow youth across the country, you do not have to always go to employment, venture into agripreneurship and look for partners to support,” she added.

She said many youths, however, take on the venture alone and give up so easily when they run out of ideas.

“Do not be afraid to ask for help. Look for mentors to guide you on best practices so that in case you run out of ideas, they will be there to hold your hand,” she said.