Livestock stakeholders seek to unlock market access for small-scale farmers

Njeri Gatheca from Naiposha dairy farm in Naivasha feeds dairy cattle with hay amid an increase in prices of livestock feed by over 50 percent in the last two years. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Livestock stakeholders are now pushing for the implementation of critical initiatives to address the long-standing challenges faced by pastoral communities such as limited market access, inconsistent supply chains, and vulnerability to climate change.

At the meeting in Naivasha for the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources workshop on technical planning and implementation, the stakeholders agreed that the African Pastoral Markets Development platform is an emerging game-changer in driving market-based solutions for pastoral economies.

By creating opportunities for small-scale livestock producers to tap into regional and global markets, the APMD platform aims to boost the resilience and sustainability of Africa’s livestock industry.

As Africa continues to grapple with challenges in livestock production and marketing, stakeholders at the workshop said the APMD platform has emerged as a vital initiative to modernise the pastoral economy.

African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) Director Dr Huyam Salih said the APMD platform will be critical in addressing bottlenecks, enhancing market access, and improving livestock productivity for pastoralists across the continent.

Dr Salih lauded the collaborative efforts between AU-IBAR, African governments and development partners while highlighting the potential of the platform to revolutionise the livestock sector and unlock economic opportunities for millions of pastoralists.

"The pastoral production system faces a host of challenges, including droughts and market-sensitive diseases. These factors contribute to the inconsistency in the supply of quality slaughter stock, denying pastoralists access to lucrative market contracts," said Dr Salih.

The APMD platform aims to address these challenges by fostering inclusive market-driven transformations in pastoralism.

By strengthening the capacity of pastoral communities and enhancing their access to markets, the platform will empower livestock producers to capitalize on both domestic and international demand for livestock products.

"Efficient marketing systems for livestock and livestock products are essential to increasing livestock productivity and commercialization," she said adding, "This platform brings together stakeholders from across the continent to tackle the challenges head-on and develop solutions that will drive growth in the livestock sector."

One of the platform’s core objectives is to enable small-scale livestock exporters to band together and form strong cooperatives, enhancing their ability to negotiate better prices, improve economies of scale, and gain access to secure payment systems.

With a market size of 1.2 billion people, AfCFTA presents African livestock producers with an unprecedented platform to boost trade, increase competitiveness, and unlock new markets.

The four-day workshop brought together representatives from key sectors to plan and implement strategies that will enhance livestock marketing and improve the livelihoods of millions.

"AU-IBAR remains dedicated to supporting pastoralists and livestock producers across Africa. By strengthening market systems, promoting financial inclusivity, and fostering collaborations, the APMD platform will play a pivotal role in transforming Africa’s livestock economy," said Salih.

The event, officially opened by Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke sought to bolster efforts to elevate the livelihoods of pastoral communities across Africa.

“This initiative comes when we must urgently address the gaps and bottlenecks in livestock marketing, productivity, and commercialization,” Mueke stated.