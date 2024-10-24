The Standard

Kenya's grey list status a threat to economy, job creation, say CEOs

By Sofia Ali | 2d ago
From left: Security Advisor Eric Kiraithe, Flywheel Advisory founder and Executive Director Grace Mburu and Jubilee Holdings CEO Julius Kipngetich at the Anti-Financial Crime Summit in Nairobi, on October 24, 2024. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Panellists at the inaugural Kenya Anti-Financial Crime Summit say the increased flow of illicit funds within the country’s financial system contributed to Kenya being put on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list early this year.

The greylisting has increased Kenya’s risk profile, which has made foreign investors shy away from investing in the country, impacting job creation. Speaking at the event, Jubilee Holdings CEO Dr Julius Kipngetich emphasized the critical need for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kenya.

He said the country’s low domestic savings rate necessitates FDI to fuel economic growth and create sufficient jobs for the one million young people entering the workforce each year.

“To create enough jobs for the growing Kenyan workforce, FDI inflows need to reach 40 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, being placed on the grey list deters investors, as they may perceive increased risks and opt for alternative investment destinations.  This could significantly hinder Kenya’s ability to attract the necessary foreign capital,” he noted.

Kenya was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in February this year after an evaluation of its adherence to global standards and recommendations for combatting money laundering and related financial crimes found weaknesses.

Flywheel Advisory founder and Executive Director Grace Mburu said the convening of industry experts, regulators, and global thought leaders to deliberate on the implications of Kenya’s recent greylisting will provide a forum for financial sector players to discuss both legacy and emerging challenges that are critical to safeguarding Kenya’s financial system.

“Financial crime is evolving and we need to develop appropriate strategies to counter money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing if we are to remove Kenya from the FATF grey list,” she said.

The summit was organised by Flywheel Advisory in collaboration with the Financial Reporting Centre. 

Related Topics

Anti-Financial Crime Summit Financial Action Task Force Grey List Illicit Funds
.

Latest Stories

Savannah ups offer in fight for Bamburi with Tanzania firm
Savannah ups offer in fight for Bamburi with Tanzania firm
Business
By Macharia Kamau
6 mins ago
Premium Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
6 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How shareholding mantra became Gachagua's ultimate defeat
By Biketi Kikechi 6 mins ago
Premium How shareholding mantra became Gachagua's ultimate defeat
Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
By Patrick Muinde 6 mins ago
Premium Who stands to reap the most as Adani tightens grip and economy flounders?
Ruto suffers setback as court blocks Adani-Ketraco deal
By Antony Gitonga 6 mins ago
Premium Ruto suffers setback as court blocks Adani-Ketraco deal
Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
By Ndung’u Gachane 6 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's ouster bid to shape Mt Kenya's 2027 political choices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved