Students win big when universities and technology firms work together

Every year, over 50,000 students graduate from the 70 Kenyan universities and join the job market.

Unfortunately, graduates have found limited opportunities amid a rising unemployment rate.

Many find their chosen fields, like advanced mathematics or engineering, are especially difficult to break into. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and the broader technology industry continue to grow, as does their need for skilled workers

We are at the cusp of a global industrial transformation, where AI will automate several sectors but will also create new career paths.

AI is helping to build a dynamic new ecosystem for startups and established companies alike, and Kenya is no exception.

Businesses and educational institutions are working together to make this ecosystem more accessible to young graduates across the continent and the globe.

Rwanda, for example, has collaborated closely with local technology companies to give students practical experience through internships and research projects, and the companies have responded by employing several students after graduation.

Kenya has started to embrace these partnerships as well. Sama, a global firm in data labelling and AI model development has just begun a partnership with the University of Nairobi.

Like the arrangements in Rwanda, Sama offers part-time employment to students, but faculty can also take advantage of this opportunity.

With Sama’s training and latest equipment, these new associates can apply theoretical knowledge in practical situations, building a more tech-knowledgeable workforce to attract more companies to do business in Kenya.

Of course, the students benefit, too. As Kenya’s ICT and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries grow, so does the demand for skilled professionals.

Students participating in such programmes have a competitive advantage in the job market by meeting this demand, thanks to their practical skills and industry experience.

For educational institutions, partnering with tech companies improves their curriculum and their reputations. Bolstering theoretical studies with real-world applications fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

These partnerships can also inform curriculum updates by showing what skills are most in demand and which are growing in importance.

For prospective students, the focus on clearly career-focused education could be a deciding factor in which university they choose, growing the institution’s student population.

UoN, with this partnership, can offer an agricultural student the chance to learn close up about spotting weeds, pests, and diseases through data annotation, or a medical student the ability to annotate CT scans—an extra level of hands-on experience.

For the economy, these partnerships create a workforce capable of continuous learning and upskilling.

Embedding AI and tech disciplines into the academic framework nurtures the next generation of tech leaders and problem solvers who can drive sustainable economic growth.

As AI and tech continue expanding, new careers in fields like data science, cybersecurity, and software and prompt engineering are being born.

Armed with practical skills and entrepreneurial spirit, graduates with these experiences can secure employment and create their own startups to grow Kenya’s economy independently.

It’s no secret that ICT will be vital in Kenya’s continuing economic development and providing formal employment to our youthful population.

Joint efforts between universities and companies can accelerate ICT’s growth in a sustainable, practical way that benefits all stakeholders.

Creating these partnerships can contribute to lasting job-market growth, continued technological advancements, and economic resilience.

The writer is the vice president of global Service Delivery at Sama Kenya