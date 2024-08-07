The Standard

How AI is aiding Google in fighting fires

By Kelley Otieno | 1d ago

From 2001 to 2023, Kenya lost 2,320 hectares of tree cover from fires and 384,000 hectares from all other drivers of loss.

The year with the most tree cover loss due to fires during this period was 2022, with 190 ha lost to fires equivalent to 2.9 per cent of all tree cover loss for that year. With climate change, things could get worse. 

This is why Google’s latest wildfire boundary maps expansion to more countries including Kenya is especially timely. 

The Silicon Valley company is expanding this tool to 15 countries across Europe and Africa: Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Kenya, Monaco, Montenegro, Portugal, Rwanda, Slovenia, Spain and Türkiye. 

You probably can’t outrun a forest fire. They can travel at speeds of up to 22 kilometres per hour and are dangerously unpredictable. Staying one step ahead of a wildfire can mean the difference between life and death. 

Google is now adding satellite data into its mapping facility to show the precise locations of wildfires in close to real-time. 

Using AI, Google can show detailed wildfire boundary tracking in Search and Maps and through location-based push notifications. Anyone in the vicinity of a fire, and using Google Maps, can be alerted to the danger. 

To ensure accuracy, Google’s AI-powered wildfire tracking model is trained on multiple sources of data, including a variety of satellite imagery data sets.  As one of the world’s most powerful collectors of data, Google is using AI to help the world adapt to the impacts of climate change and the hazards it’s causing.

Climate change is partly responsible for wildfire spread or is at the very least becoming a contributory factor. 

However, to help maintain biodiversity, forest fires are part of the natural cycle of the woodland ecosystem. According to Nasa’s Earth observation, fire kick starts the germination process of many seeds, it also “initiates critical natural processes by breaking down organic matter into soil nutrients.”

Related Topics

Google Fire Tracking Google Maps Google Wildfire Tracking Google AI
.

Latest Stories

Amnesty International says 21 killed in Nigeria protests
Amnesty International says 21 killed in Nigeria protests
Africa
By AFP
20 mins ago
WHO calls emergency committee on mpox spread
Health & Science
By AFP
43 mins ago
Abortions increasing in US despite bans, study finds
America
By AFP
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Banks to start spying on customer transactions after CBK directive
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Banks to start spying on customer transactions after CBK directive
Puzzle of Lusaka's 352 bank accounts, 'faceless' signatories
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Puzzle of Lusaka's 352 bank accounts, 'faceless' signatories
Whereabouts of British terror convict unclear as jail term ends
By Willis Oketch 1 hr ago
Premium Whereabouts of British terror convict unclear as jail term ends
Tuck in a rut: Can Nairobi's public transport rise to Berlin's efficiency?
By Peter Theuri 1 hr ago
Premium Tuck in a rut: Can Nairobi's public transport rise to Berlin's efficiency?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved