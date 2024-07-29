How honey brings sweet relief in bitter times

Emily Lekarkar, Founder, Samburu Honey, trains women on apiculture. [Levis Musumba, Standard]

In the serene village of Longewan, nestled within Samburu’s Suguta Valley, life unfolds under the protective canopies of acacia trees. This village, home to over 200 households, is a refuge for Samburu people who have suffered from decades of violent cattle raids.

Emily Lekarkar, a native of Longewan, reflects on the challenges faced by her community.

“When conflict erupted, we fled, abandoning everything we had. This manyatta has become our new home. Our children can’t attend school, and essential services are scarce,” she says, her voice trembling with emotion.

Charles Songot from the World Food Programme notes that climate change has intensified competition for limited resources in northern Kenya, leading to increased poverty, food insecurity, and malnutrition among pastoral communities in Samburu, Isiolo, Turkana, West Pokot, and Baringo counties due to livestock raids.

Songot highlights the transformative impact of beekeeping in Samburu.

“Beekeeping is reshaping the community’s future, one hive at a time. This initiative is not only empowering individuals but also advancing broader goals of poverty reduction and gender equality,” he notes.

Emily has emerged as a symbol of resilience and innovation. With a master’s degree in climate change from the University of Nairobi and expertise in apiculture, Emily returned to her roots to uplift Samburu women affected by conflict and climate change. She founded Samburu Honey, an apiculture project aimed at helping vulnerable women regain hope and financial stability through beekeeping.

In Suguta Marmar ward, Samburu women gather for beekeeping training under her guidance. She explains different aspects of beekeeping, including beehive types and bee forage.

“I introduced apiculture to provide a new income source and lessen our reliance on livestock, aiming to alleviate poverty, support children’s education, and enhance food security,” Emily states.

Wilson Lemiranit, a Samburu bee farmer, says Emily’s intervention came just in time.

“After losing all our livestock to raids, hope seemed lost. Emily’s intervention changed everything. Her training and donation of 90 beehives led to the formation of the Mfano Bora Village Savings and Loan Association. Now, I can afford school fees, build a permanent house, and harvest crops, all thanks to honey proceeds,” Lemiranit says. Wilson Lemiranit, a bee farmer in Suguta Marmar ward, Samburu County. [Courtesy]

To expand beekeeping efforts, WFP has donated 2,500 beehives across Isiolo and Samburu counties, with 500 of those going to 600 farmers in Mararal, Suguta Marmar, and Losuk.

“Our goal is to increase national honey production by 30 per cent by 2027 and reduce poverty in these regions by 20 per cent,” Songot reveals.

The project has also inspired young graduates like Naserian Leakono, a 25-year-old economics and finance graduate from Kabarak University. She has embraced beekeeping and crop farming to combat food insecurity in her village.

“My focus on crop production and apiculture is transforming my community and building economic resilience. We face climate change and drought-induced livestock losses, resulting in high malnutrition and poverty rates. The apiculture project will help address these issues,” says Naserian. Her commitment underscores the impact of educated youth in driving agricultural innovation and economic development in rural areas.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2021 Economic Survey, Kenya’s national poverty rate is 38.6 per cent, with ASAL (Arid and Semi-Arid Lands) counties experiencing even higher rates due to climate change. Beekeeping, promoted by the WFP, is seen as a viable agricultural enterprise that can empower families in these regions.

“Beekeeping in Kenya’s ASALs contributes 80 per cent of the country’s honey production. Given that 80 per cent of Kenya’s land is classified as ASAL, focusing resources here and empowering women can significantly boost economic development and improve livelihoods,” says Songot.

Despite these efforts, Kenya currently achieves only about 20 per cent of its potential annual honey production of 25,000 metric tons, leaving roughly 100,000 metric tons unrealised. Nevertheless, Kenya remains the third-largest honey producer in Africa, after Ethiopia and Tanzania, highlighting the vast untapped potential in apiculture.

In Logorate Village, the Sipat Village Savings and Loan Association showcases the power of collective effort. These 25 women-led groups have accumulated a savings pool of Sh21 million, fostering economic resilience.

“We are empowering women financially, transforming families once reliant on livestock. Women are now buying assets, investing in their families, and earning the appreciation of their husbands,” says Stellah Akai, a village agent and trainer for the savings and loan association.

Emily aims to empower 10,000 households through apiculture by 2027 to reduce malnutrition and poverty. “This community, once dependent on cash transfers and food relief from WFP, is now taking bold steps to generate income and escape poverty,” Songot adds. Naserian Leakono, a crop and bee farmer, a graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and finance is one of the project beneficiaries. [Courtesy]

Emily’s role as a farmers’ resource centre is crucial in maintaining honey quality and standards.

“The market demand for honey remains unmet due to low organic honey production. I act as a marketing link between rural women producers and consumers, yet demand remains high,” Emily explains.

Apiculture not only boosts economic empowerment but also plays a vital role in environmental conservation. By fostering biodiversity and enhancing crop yields through pollination, beekeeping helps stabilise ecosystems amid climate change. Its minimal initial investment requirement makes it a powerful tool for increasing household income and providing surplus funds for food purchases.

“Crop production involves land clearing, which impacts forest cover and releases carbon dioxide. Fertilizers produce nitrous oxide, and livestock waste generates methane greenhouse gases contributing to climate change. In contrast, apiculture is a nature-based enterprise with zero greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in beekeeping will aid environmental conservation and economically empower ASAL communities,” Emily affirms.