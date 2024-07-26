Diaspora tech conference to boost Kenyan startups

Uptake of technology and innovation has been touted as the surest way to develop Africa and eradicate poverty.

Be it innovations in technology, education, agriculture or business, Africa must embrace modern ways to create wealth. One Voice Consortium (OVC) president Robert Chiuri says Kenyan professionals and enterpreneurs in the US, for instance, are committed to bringing their expertise, resources and experience to Kenyan business startups.

“As a foundation of several diaspora organisations working abroad but with representatives from Kenya, we want to give back to our country of birth. We want to exchange ideas and lift Kenyan startups through innovation and latest technology,” said Dr Chiuri.

One Voice Consortium has organised the Diaspora Tech Partnership Conference slated for September 18 to 19 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. The conference will bring together technology experts from across the world and exchange ideas with their Kenyan counterparts.

“The conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and partnership between the Kenyan diaspora, local tech stakeholders, policymakers and government officials at the national and county level, investors and industry leaders,” said Chiuri.

The conference's theme is “Harnessing the Power of Diaspora for Growth” and will help investors and industry leaders forge profitable partnerships.

Kenya-USATechForum (KUSAT) chairman Geoffrey Ouma said participants will engage with thought leaders and investors through in-person and virtual platforms during the two-day conference. “This will be an opportunity to harness the collective power of the Kenyan diaspora in driving innovation, entrepreneurship and technology development in Kenya,” said Dr Ouma.

Konza City, Kenya Tourism Board, and EPZA are among Kenyan companies participating in the conference.