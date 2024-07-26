The Standard

Diaspora tech conference to boost Kenyan startups

By Gathenya Njaramba | 1h ago

Uptake of technology and innovation has been touted as the surest way to develop Africa and eradicate poverty.

Be it innovations in technology, education, agriculture or business, Africa must embrace modern ways to create wealth. One Voice Consortium (OVC) president Robert Chiuri says Kenyan professionals and enterpreneurs in the US, for instance, are committed to bringing their expertise, resources and experience to Kenyan business startups.

“As a foundation of several diaspora organisations working abroad but with representatives from Kenya, we want to give back to our country of birth. We want to exchange ideas and lift Kenyan startups through innovation and latest technology,” said Dr Chiuri.

One Voice Consortium has organised the Diaspora Tech Partnership Conference slated for September 18 to 19 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. The conference will bring together technology experts from across the world and exchange ideas with their Kenyan counterparts.

“The conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and partnership between the Kenyan diaspora, local tech stakeholders, policymakers and government officials at the national and county level, investors and industry leaders,” said Chiuri.

The conference's theme is “Harnessing the Power of Diaspora for Growth” and will help investors and industry leaders forge profitable partnerships.

Kenya-USATechForum (KUSAT) chairman Geoffrey Ouma said participants will engage with thought leaders and investors through in-person and virtual platforms during the two-day conference. “This will be an opportunity to harness the collective power of the Kenyan diaspora in driving innovation, entrepreneurship and technology development in Kenya,” said Dr Ouma.

Konza City, Kenya Tourism Board, and EPZA are among Kenyan companies participating in the conference.

Related Topics

One Voice Consortium Diaspora tech conference Diaspora Tech Partnership Conference
.

Latest Stories

Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
America
By AFP
47 mins ago
New twist as Peter Kaluma claims ODM knew officials were marked for Cabinet
Politics
By Denis Omondi
48 mins ago
Police want to detain Boniface Mwangi, four others for 21 days over demos
Nairobi
By Nancy Gitonga
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Raila's entry into government could spell doom for DP Gachagua
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium How Raila's entry into government could spell doom for DP Gachagua
Kalonzo now left holding Azimio baby as Raila and Karua bolt
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Premium Kalonzo now left holding Azimio baby as Raila and Karua bolt
What lies ahead for Gen Zs after 'pyrrhic' political gains and pains
By Benard Mogaka and Cliffe Oloo 1 hr ago
Premium What lies ahead for Gen Zs after 'pyrrhic' political gains and pains
The century-long wait for 'ituika,' the generational transfer of political power
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Premium The century-long wait for 'ituika,' the generational transfer of political power
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved