Job creation: Inua AI to open 10 digital centres

Principal Secretary of Digital Economy John Tanui attends the 5th anniversary of Inua AI ICT, USIU, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The government will tap the private sector to exploit employment opportunities in the digital economy by laying down the necessary infrastructure.

During the 5th anniversary of Inua AI on Tuesday, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui said the government is putting in place infrastructure to support artificial intelligence development in the country.

Inua AI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Muchuma said besides funding 20 students pursuing various technology-related courses in the country, the firm also plans to set up 10 digital centres to create more job opportunities across the country from next year.

“We’ve expanded our services to software engineering and cybersecurity,’’ Muchuma said.

‘‘We want to go out and create opportunities in innovation. Next year we will fund young people who have ideas that need to be developed,” he said.

Tanui said the government will support AI initiatives in the country apart from enhancing broadband connectivity.

“Cybersecurity is an opening with huge opportunities, globally, at the moment, it is indicated there are more than 3.5 million unfilled positions in cybersecurity. We want to see other entities opening opportunities in cybersecurity and software development.’’

‘‘We’ll continue to listen to business leaders and entrepreneurs to find out what policy changes are needed and also put up more ICT infrastructure, and listen to investment partners to find out what Kenya needs to do to give more value to the private sector,” said Tanui.

With unemployment proving to be a major headache in the country, Tanui said the creation of digital jobs is one of the best options to deal with the problem.

“When you get an opportunity in the digital space and offer your services to a client outside the country, you are building the brand of Kenyan talent and do whatever it takes to satisfy the expectations of that customer,” he said.

He said digital innovations are key to a country’s resilience against economic and climate shocks.