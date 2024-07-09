Study: Half of Kenyans have made purchases via social media platforms

From left, Peter N. Kironji, CEO & Co-founder at Twiva and Joy Mwangi, COO & Co-founder at Twiva receiving the Gold Award. [Courtesy]

Online commerce platforms have emerged as a transformative force - bridging the gap between enterprises and consumers.

From the streets of Nairobi to the remote corners of rural Kenya, these digital marketplaces are democratising access to markets, empowering entrepreneurs, and catalysing economic growth.

Recently, Twiva Ltd, one of the pioneering social commerce platforms bagged the top rising star e-commerce award category and other accolades including the first runner-up position for the best social commerce platform at the Kenya E-commerce Awards held in Nairobi, recently.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Twiva Grace Gikonyo lauded the platform’s commitment to enhancing user experiences and bolstering local businesses. „We are honoured by the overwhelming support from Kenyan consumers, our dedicated merchants, influencers, and stakeholders,“ she remarked.

Co-founder and CEO of Twiva Peter Kironji termed the awards as a tribute to the resilience of entrepreneurs. „Through AI-driven strategies and leveraging the influence of social media personalities, we are reshaping the dynamics of brand-consumer engagement and driving tangible sales conversions,“ he explained.

The rapid expansion of the social commerce sector in Kenya has been bolstered by robust internet and social media penetration rates.

With 22.71 million internet users and 13.05 million social media users recorded at the beginning of 2024, social commerce has emerged as a pivotal force in the retail ecosystem.

Recent statistics indicate that 49 per cent of Kenyans have made purchases through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter, underscoring its integral role in shaping contemporary consumer behaviour. Platforms like Jumia, Kilimall, and Masoko have pioneered virtual marketplaces that enable sellers to transcend geographical boundaries and access a vast customer base without the need for physical storefronts.

This accessibility has proven revolutionary for small and medium-sized enterprises, facilitating their scalability and competitive edge on a national scale. [Sofia Ali]

Beyond empowering individual entrepreneurs, these platforms have catalysed job creation and economic inclusion.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the e-commerce sector has witnessed a surge in job opportunities, particularly among young Kenyans employed in online retail operations, delivery services, and e-commerce management.

For consumers like James Mwangi, in Nairobi, online commerce platforms have revolutionised shopping experiences by offering diverse products at competitive prices.

„Comparing prices and shopping from different sellers on one platform has made my life easier,“ he noted.

Despite its transformative impact, Kenya‘s online commerce sector faces challenges such as logistical bottlenecks, cybersecurity risks, and the necessity for robust digital infrastructure.

Stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector players, are actively addressing these challenges to create an enabling environment for sustainable growth.

„As we enhance cybersecurity measures, our focus remains on protecting consumers and businesses from online fraud,“ noted a representative from a leading online platform.

The influence of online commerce platforms in Kenya is expected to expand further with innovations in mobile payments, digital marketing, and e-commerce logistics.

The ongoing rollout of affordable internet connectivity and digital literacy programmes will be pivotal in fostering a thriving digital economy nationwide.

Online commerce platforms in Kenya are not only transforming business operations but also driving socio-economic development.

By empowering entrepreneurs, expanding consumer choice, and creating job opportunities, these platforms are paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future in Kenya‘s evolving digital landscape.