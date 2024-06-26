Wrong packaging solutions costing farmers up to 20 per cent in losses

Shree Krishana Overseas chairman Sonvir Singh (left) shows packaging samples to Foxriver Group Of Farms Managing Director Spenser Emmanuel at the International Floriculture Trade Expo. [File, Standard]

Farmers are losing up to 20 per cent of their produce during transit between farms, warehouses, and customers due to improper packaging, say industry players.

These post-harvest losses result from farmers and exporters not using the right packaging solutions during the farm-to-fork transit.

Sonvir Singh, the chairman and founder of Shree Krishana Overseas, a Nairobi-based packaging solutions company, says that one area where these losses occur is in the horticultural sector when produce is being exported.

“Flowers and fruits for the export market move from the tropics, such as Kenya, to western markets where temperatures can drop to -4 degrees Celsius. When you do not use the right packaging solutions, you stand to lose as much as 20 percent of your produce during this transit,” said Mr Singh at the recent International Floriculture Trade Expo in Nairobi.

Mr. Singh added that to reduce losses, farmers and exporters should first look at the destination market and the buyers’ specifications, then decide on the best materials to package their produce. This includes packaging that meets today’s demands for attractive and sustainably manufactured packaging.

“Today’s consumers are seeking products that are functional, aesthetically pleasing, and produced with environmentally conscious practices. By incorporating these features, we can make our flowers and fruits more competitive on the international market.”

The drive for modern packaging comes at a time when both the volume and value of exported horticultural products are on the rise.

The recently released Economic Survey 2024 shows that Kenya is increasingly earning more from exporting fruits and flowers.

Earnings from fresh horticultural exports increased to Sh15.7 billion in 2023, a 4.5 percent increase from Sh15.1 billion in 2022. Similarly, the volume of fresh horticultural exports increased by 9.9 per cent, to 430.2 thousand tonnes from 391.5 thousand tonnes in 2022.

Kenya has additionally set its sights on China to ramp up avocado exports.