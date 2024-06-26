Ten reasons I may just retire to Kakamega town

A boda boda rider transports household items at Egero area along Mumias- Kakamega Road. [File, Standard]

Kakamega (KK) is an innocent town. It is so homely that I should retire there. Why should I harbour such a dream when Nairobi is the magnet despite devolution being entrenched in the 2010 Constitution?

One, the town was once the headquarters of western province, like Nakuru, Embu or Garissa among others. It inherited some infrastructure that other towns miss.

Two is the fine weather: it’s not humid like Mombasa or Kisumu. Whether sitting outside or inside, the Kakamega weather is just alluring. A few thunders might scare someone late in the afternoon, but one easily gets used.

Three, it’s a smart town, not technologically speaking. It has so many bookshops and hosts a university. In my profession, I would feel at home. Beyond accommodation for students and staff, it would be interesting to find out the other economic spillover from the university. We can benchmark with Cambridge, USA or Oxford in the UK, or other university towns.

Four is the pace of life. It’s slower and more human. The focus here is on people, not just their money. A haircut goes for 200, ksh, half of what you pay for the same head in Nairobi. That would apply to other services and even food.

Interacting with Kakamegans whether they are PhD holders or hustlers is just pleasant. Everyone is just pleasant and respectful - comparable to the coastal city of Mombasa. I guess there is more pleasantness in the rural areas. That pleasantness increases as you go west into Uganda.

Five, the town is a melting pot with a diversity of population. It seems I am not the only person attracted to Kakamega, others came before me.

Six, there is a golf course which gives the city a breather and status. Like universities, golf courses signify a town has come of age. I hope counties with lots of land are developing golf courses.

Seven, the town is clean and organised, with walkways and broad streets for pedestrians. The only blot is the gaping manholes between the golf club gate and the golf hotel gate. There are few cranes, a matter of concern and portraits of the governor hang in major premises.

Eight, food is great, whether it’s mulembe chicken or fish, with traditional vegetables. Tea is something else. How do they cook it? Is good food why most people there are tall and strong?

Nine, I will have time to explore the western region, its cultures, economics and aspirations. I will find out why western towns have long names but remain small like Navakholo, Sigalagala or Shamakhokho.

Finally, I got a feeling Kakamega would welcome me as one of their sons. My name rhymes with Ingo. My Kakamega name is Matendechere; in retirement I will walk slowly. You never know, I could enrich the genetic pool and get a mulamwa. Any residential plot on sale in Kakamega town or outskirts? No brokers please.Bushire…