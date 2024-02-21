Kenyan tech businesses to benefit from new payroll and HR technology initiative

SeamlessHR's cutting-edge initiative reshapes payroll and HR technology. [ iStockphoto ]

A new initiative that offers cutting-edge technology for payroll and HR needs is set to benefit Kenyan tech businesses.

The programme is spearheaded by a leading African company that broke the record for processing the highest payroll value in the region in 2023.

SeamlessHR, the company behind the initiative, has processed over Sh44 billion worth of payroll for various businesses across Africa.

Dr Okeleji, SeamlessHR CEO said the company’s mission is to empower businesses and help them be more productive by adapting to their unique needs.

“Our mission goes beyond processing numbers; it’s about empowering businesses, helping them to be more productive by adapting to the unique needs of the broad spectrum of businesses we serve in the continent,” says Okeleji.

The company has become a trusted partner for businesses in various sectors, such as banking, fintech, FMCG, education, oil and gas.

It works with both innovative tech start-ups and well-established multinationals in these industries.

Okeleji said the firm has operations in several African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Botswana.

In Kenya, SeamlessHR has partnered with local companies such as Ramco Group, Lake Turkana Windpower, Digital Divide Data, Ampersand, Jibu Africa, Juhudi Kilimo and Letshego MFB.

He said the firm is committed to shaping the landscape of payroll and HR technology across Africa.

"This feat is a testament to our commitment to advance African businesses by simplifying complex processes such as payroll management, leave management and performance management for institutions with hundreds of employees across the continent,” he added.