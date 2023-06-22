Lender seeks pacts in Kenya's cargo and marine insurance sectors

Cargo containers docked at the Port of Mombasa on June 11, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The newly launched insurance arm of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is scouting for Kenyan insurance sector partnerships to boost insurance uptake including in the underserved cargo and marine sectors.

The move is expected to raise hope for players in the sectors who have in the last grappled with lack of specialty insurance in the shipping and logistics sector.

AfrexInsure, which is a wholly-owned insurance management services subsidiary of regional lender Afreximbank, plans to provide a single-entry point for all specialty insurance to Kenyan firms in trade, energy, marine, cargo and construction sectors.

Importers had through the Shippers Council said earlier the Kenyan insurance industry must demonstrate both financial and technical capacity to undertake marine insurance locally.

In a statement, AfrexInsure CEO Jonas Mushosho termed the new outfit Africa's "latest financial weapon," adding that the new insurance agency will leverage on its risk expertise by using its Africa-wide presence and local partners to provide solutions around cargo handling, marine, construction, operations and energy – sectors critical for the growth and establishment of trade and investment.

"The establishment of the new insurance firm is a significant step forward in increasing insurance penetration in the continent," he said in a statement. “It meets the needs of those funding trade in Africa,” he added.

Specialty risks

AfrexInsure Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade Bank, Kanayo Awani said the new unit will facilitate the insurance of specialty risks in order to support businesses in Afreximbank member countries to mitigate the problem of Africa having to rely on external partners to architect the continent’s economic resilience and development.

“By reducing the risk of transactions or investments, insurance can help drive forward business strategy for those engaged in intra-African trade and enable global partners to further their commercial interests and ambitions in Africa,” said Ms Awani.

Insurance penetration is relatively low in Kenya compared to other regions.

AfrexInsure will not only strengthen efforts to address this need in African countries like Kenya but also help retain insurance premiums in Africa and assist in ploughing back the continent's investments for the enhancement of trade and economic development for the prosperity of the continent, Awani said.

Kenya’s insurance industry comprises 56 insurers, five re-insurers, 220 brokers, 10,471 agents (including 26 bancassurance agents), 35 medical cover providers, 138 motor assessors, 144 investigators, 33 surveyors, 31 loss adjusters, and eight claims settling agents.