Global hotel group announces new openings in Africa

The exterior of Radisson Hotel Group's new facility at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [Courtesy]

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand in Africa with the signing of seven new hotels, including a new facility at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The company announced the new developments during the African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) that began in Nairobi on Monday.

Once complete, the hotels will add over 1,400 rooms to the group’s African portfolio.

The new Nairobi airport hotel will be the group’s fourth hotel in Kenya and joins their flagship brand, Radisson Blu at Upper Hill, Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence at Arboretum and Park Inn by Radisson in Westlands.

The 200-room airport hotel is scheduled to open in mid-2027.

The other signings will be opening in Egypt, Nigeria, The Gambia and Algeria. They are part of the group’s five-year strategy to bring the African portfolio to at least 150 hotels from the current 100 and are buoyed by the return of hotel occupancy to pre-covid levels.

“We have led consistently the biggest market share for the last 36 months, translating to a commendable 15 per cent growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, the group’s vice president in charge of development for Africa and Turkey.

“We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa.”

Radisson has divided Africa into various sectors in terms of hotel development and is looking for a strong portfolio in East Africa by eyeing opportunities in Tanzania and Uganda.

“Everyone has noticed that we are now getting to pre-covid numbers and in some areas we have surpassed those numbers,” said Daniel Trapper, senior director for development in South and East Africa.

“Some commercial banks in East Africa are looking to fund developments in the hospitality (sector) albeit under strict conditions. We believe this is the right time to invest deeper in the region.”

AHIF is a hospitality investment conference that connects business leaders from the local and international markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa.

The three-day event was opened by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and attracted over 500 key players within the industry.