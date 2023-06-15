The Standard

Global hotel group announces new openings in Africa

By Peter Muiruri | 36m ago
The exterior of Radisson Hotel Group's new facility at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [Courtesy]

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand in Africa with the signing of seven new hotels, including a new facility at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The company announced the new developments during the African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) that began in Nairobi on Monday.

Once complete, the hotels will add over 1,400 rooms to the group’s African portfolio.

The new Nairobi airport hotel will be the group’s fourth hotel in Kenya and joins their flagship brand, Radisson Blu at Upper Hill, Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence at Arboretum and Park Inn by Radisson in Westlands.

The 200-room airport hotel is scheduled to open in mid-2027.

The other signings will be opening in Egypt, Nigeria, The Gambia and Algeria. They are part of the group’s five-year strategy to bring the African portfolio to at least 150 hotels from the current 100 and are buoyed by the return of hotel occupancy to pre-covid levels.

“We have led consistently the biggest market share for the last 36 months, translating to a commendable 15 per cent growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, the group’s vice president in charge of development for Africa and Turkey.

“We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa.”

Radisson has divided Africa into various sectors in terms of hotel development and is looking for a strong portfolio in East Africa by eyeing opportunities in Tanzania and Uganda.

“Everyone has noticed that we are now getting to pre-covid numbers and in some areas we have surpassed those numbers,” said Daniel Trapper, senior director for development in South and East Africa.

“Some commercial banks in East Africa are looking to fund developments in the hospitality (sector) albeit under strict conditions. We believe this is the right time to invest deeper in the region.”

AHIF is a hospitality investment conference that connects business leaders from the local and international markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa.

The three-day event was opened by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and attracted over 500 key players within the industry. 

Related Topics

Radisson Blu Radisson Hotel Group Real estate
.

Latest Stories

Boost research capacity to cure health challenges
Boost research capacity to cure health challenges
Health Opinion
By Samuel Muhula, Corazon Aquino, Dona Anyona, Alice Lakati and Lolem Ngong
21 mins ago
Kalonzo: I will copy Ruto plan of early campaigns
Politics
By Erastus Mulwa
31 mins ago
Why Garissa plays huge role in Jubaland politics
Politics
By Abdimalik Hajir
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From CBK to Treasury: This man Ndung'u
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Premium From CBK to Treasury: This man Ndung'u
The Sh210b back story largely ignored in this year's budget
By Dennis Kabaara 36 mins ago
Premium The Sh210b back story largely ignored in this year's budget
Budget debate leaves hustlers a bit lost on impact of new taxes
By Brian Otieno 36 mins ago
Premium Budget debate leaves hustlers a bit lost on impact of new taxes
Ex-Kenya Railways staff up fight over multi-million investment
By Ndungu Gachane 36 mins ago
Premium Ex-Kenya Railways staff up fight over multi-million investment
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 Toyota Raum
  • 2007 Toyota Raum
  • Mileage : 87666
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2009 Toyota Premio
  • 2009 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 100000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 950,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Couriers
  • Employer: G4S Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Assistant Relationship Manager-Corporate
  • Employer: Gulf African Bank
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Finance Business Partner
  • Employer: Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Credit Analyst
  • Employer: Centum
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved