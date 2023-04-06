Finnish and Kenyan partnership knows no boundaries

A section of the delegates drawn from Finland and Kenya follow the proceedings during the Kenya-Finland international conference on enhancing education in Kenya at the Pride Inn Flamingo hotel, Mombasa. [KNA]

Kenya and Finland have a long history and close partnership. Our business co-operation is expanding. We work together in areas such as peace mediation, youth empowerment, women’s rights and environmental issues.

We share the vision of a world where no one is left behind and the jointly agreed rules are respected. The recent elections in Kenya were peaceful and trust for the independent institutions sets an example for the whole region. During the electoral period, Kenya also had to tackle the disease of our modern times - the increase of online violence and the spread of disinformation.

These issues are very close to Finland as well, and form part of our comprehensive security model. They were also present in preparations for our own parliamentary elections that we successfully held last Sunday. Fighting disinformation is ever more acute due to the Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Through disinformation, Russia is trying to steer opinions and to build a narrative to justify its illegal invasion.

Kenya has had its share due to its significant role as an active international actor and leader of the economic and regional development in Eastern Africa. The reasons for the Russian disinformation campaign are in the concrete impact of its aggression outside Europe.

The worst of them is the food crisis. Russia has destroyed agricultural land, blocked trade routes and attacked food storage and transportation infrastructure in Ukraine.

By restricting Ukraine’s export of grain and fertilisers, Russia has deliberately aggravated the global food crisis. Russia's war has caused suffering to millions of people in East Africa.

The African countries and the EU have enhanced co-operation to alleviate the situation. The EU has allocated more than 7.7 billion euros to solving the food crisis by 2024, and Finland is committed to these efforts. The EU's sanctions do not target food or fertilisers from Russia.

The Russian aggression has also aggravated the energy crisis. There is a positive aspect to it as well. Our countries have cut dependencies on fossil fuels at unforeseeable speed. Green transition has become reality.

The third impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine is the damage to the international rules-based world that Kenya and Finland hold so dear. Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is blatantly violating the principles of the UN Charter and the international law. We appreciate highly Kenya’s vocal support for Ukraine in the UN. Ukraine deserves a just, lasting peace that recognises its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia must stop its military aggression and withdraw from Ukraine.

Despite the difficult situation, the UN has demonstrated its ability to act. With Russia applying its veto to block the work of the Security Council, the UN General Assembly has condemned Russia’s actions by a clear majority in numerous resolutions.

The UN has also played a key role in promoting the Black Sea Grain Initiative and shipments of grain and fertilisers. Every grain shipment arriving at Mombasa or other ports via the Black Sea brings alleviation for the people, and a glimmer of hope for international diplomacy.

Food security, green transition and defending multilateralism, merit more cooperation between Kenya and Finland. Our countries have for years worked together to accelerate green transition and move to clean energy. Together we can also play as brokers for a renewed, more inclusive and more effective multilateralism.

Our countries also plan to cooperate more in combating new threats such as growing information influencing and disinformation. In Finland, teaching media literacy in schools is one tool. In the global world, close partnership between like-minded countries knows no boundaries. Finland is committed to accelerate cooperation with Kenya for the benefit of our people and the rules-based international order.