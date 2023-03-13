The Standard
Premium

Kenya's forex reserves shrink by Sh51b amid dollar crisis

By Brian Ngugi | 53m ago
Foreign exchange reserves are used for State payments such as servicing external debt. [iStockphoto]

Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves have dropped by Sh51 billion in the last month, falling to their lowest level in over a decade last Friday amid the raging dollar crisis.

The pool of critical reserves fell for the latest straight week in a row to Sh844.3 billion at the week ending March 9, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange reserves are largely tapped for government payments such as servicing external debts and essential government imports such as medicines.

The CBK keeps these stashes of US dollars, euros, Japanese yen and other currencies as a financial safety net. 

The reserves, the bulk of which are in US dollars, also serve as backup funds in unlikely emergencies such as the devaluation of the shilling, thus giving confidence to investors.

The CBK can sell these reserves when it wants to boost the value of the shilling and even out volatility. The reserves level is below the CBK’s statutory requirement to maintain at least four months of import cover raising jitters. 

Import cover

Kenya’s economy is highly dependent on imports as the country buys a range of goods.

The reserves are also below the desired 4.5 months import cover recommended by the East African Community (EAC).

The country’s pot of foreign currencies has been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the shilling amid pressures caused by global developments.

The CBK continues to defend the shilling from the mighty dollar’s rise.

The US dollar has soared to a 20-year high, forcing central banks around the world such as the CBK to drain reserves in an attempt to stem the depreciation of their currencies. 

CBK however on Friday insisted that it has enough reserves, which besides being used for the government’s external obligations such as servicing debts and importing certain goods such as drugs, they are also used to smoothen the market, with the regulator getting into the market to sell more dollars when these foreign currencies are inadequate.

“The usable foreign exchange reserves remained adequate at $6.566 billion (3.67 months of import cover) as at March 9,” said the CBK in the weekly bulletin. “This meets the CBK’s statutory requirement to endeavour to maintain at least four months of import cover.”

The drop in the foreign exchange reserves comes at a time when the shilling’s exchange rate has depreciated sharply against the US currency.

“The Kenya Shilling remained stable against major international and regional currencies during the week ending March 9. It exchanged at Sh128.59 per US dollar on March 9, compared to Sh127.29 per US dollar on March 2,” said CBK.

Dr Njoroge earlier maintained that there were adequate greenbacks in the market to meet demand from importers and corporates for dividend payouts.

“Generally, our (target) number is four months of import cover. When it will be below four months then we will be more concerned,” Dr Njoroge said mid-last year when Kenya’s forex reserves dropped below the EAC threshold. 

The country’s forex markets have been marred by a mismatch between dollar demand and supply, with importers saying they are paying higher than official exchange rates published by the CBK.

Manufacturers recently complained that a shortage of the greenback was forcing them to buy it at a premium compared to the CBK’s official average exchange rate, a situation they warned could disrupt their manufacturing activities and subsequent product shortages if this is not addressed. 

Fuel marketers have also complained of the inability to secure sufficient US dollars to pay for fuel and gain access to their stocks at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) depots, leading to fuel shortages in some Petrol stations across the country. 

Retail dollar buyers paid up to Sh141 per unit in banking halls as the demand for the greenback continues to surge.  

Four months ago, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed CBK did not have enough foreign exchange reserves to be used by oil importers, forcing the regulator to fire back with a tutorial to the country’s second in command on how the forex market works.

[email protected]    

Related Topics

Foreign exchange High Cost of Living Kenya's Economy CBK
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans aren't serious about health insurance
Premium Kenyans aren't serious about health insurance
Health & Science
By Dr Diana Wangari
11 mins ago
DP Rigathi: For four years Ruto funded his office as DP
National
By George Maringa
48 mins ago
DP Gachagua: Nobody will ever change how I speak, I am natural
National
By George Maringa
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyans aren't serious about health insurance
By Dr Diana Wangari 11 mins ago
Premium Kenyans aren't serious about health insurance
Kenya's forex reserves shrink by Sh51b amid dollar crisis
By Brian Ngugi 53 mins ago
Premium Kenya's forex reserves shrink by Sh51b amid dollar crisis
Oesophageal cancer: I suddenly couldn't swallow after a sore throat
By Sharon Wanga 53 mins ago
Premium Oesophageal cancer: I suddenly couldn't swallow after a sore throat
Your kidneys: Here is what could go wrong
By Nancy Nzau 53 mins ago
Premium Your kidneys: Here is what could go wrong
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Toyota Harrier
  • 2014 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 3,000,000
2010 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2010 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 4,200,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Driver (RAY Project) - 3 Positions
  • Employer: Practical Action Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kisumu
  • Biology / Chemistry Teacher
  • Employer: SABIS International School
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • External Relations & Communications Manager
  • Employer: Unilever Kenya Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Operations Officer Finserve
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Make this Easter memorable with our KES999 annual offer!