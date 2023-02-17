AI chatbot to ease firm's engagement with farmers

Opinion
 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Feb 17, 2023

Artificial-intelligence-robot. [Getty Imagaes]

Infobip, a global cloud communication company for businesses has deployed an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot platform dubbed Answers, over WhatsApp to aid agric-tech start-up Twiga Foods' operations.

Infobip is also a leader in omnichannel – sales, marketing and customer engagement.

Twiga Foods runs a mobile-based business-to-business (B2B) food platform that supplies fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from farmers to small-and medium-sized vendors, outlets and kiosks countrywide.

The company has been leveraging the latest technology and the ubiquity of mobile phones combined with modern distribution and logistics.

Over the past eight years, Twiga Foods has been using field marketing agents, who engaged directly to sign up vendors across Kenya but using AI Chatbot has been a cost-effective way to activate vendors.

Twiga Foods Product Manager, Social Commerce Stellah Njeru said the company needed a hassle-free onboarding process for vendors on the Twiga Foods platform.

“We needed to seamlessly scale the onboarding of small and medium-sized vendors within the region through a preferred communications channel,” she said.

Njeru said the answers chatbot solution provided by Infobip has helped the company drive meaningful, personalised and scalable engagement with existing and new vendors across the country.

“We have significantly improved the onboarding process, through self-registration; 40 per cent of vendors across the country are fully registered and KYC via Twiggy on WhatsApp within less than three minutes.”

For the development team at Twiga, Infobip’s Answers chatbot building solution saved them numerous hours as it's easy to build on, supports integrations with their internal backend services and most importantly can be securely deployed to multiple social channels as they scale.

With the company supporting customers round the clock through WhatsApp, their satisfaction and retention have improved.

“We are transforming African retail with an alternative system that eliminates inefficiencies and generates the same results as the modernisation of retail in more developed markets,” said Njeru.

Infobip's Emma Mugo said chatbot solutions are altering the way many businesses operate since AI-driven bots can engage with customers more effectively and efficiently "while also giving an organisation a greater understanding of its clients". 

Related Topics
Previous article
Stockbrokers and investment bankers to help counties access Sh5tr capital
Next article
Premium
State drops plan to scrap kerosene, diesel subsidies
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 17 hours ago
Real Estate
Premium Where property dealers stand to reap big in 2023
By Peter Theuri 19 hours ago
Real Estate
GTC executive residences ready as firm offers more high-end spaces
By Kennedy Mureithi Feb. 16, 2023
Opinion
To realise it's full potential, Africa should now adopt a single currency
.

Latest Stories

AI chatbot to ease firm's engagement with farmers
Opinion
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hour ago
Grassroots business fund targets over half a million small businesses
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hour ago
Premium 'How we survive on Sh7,000 monthly salaries in Nairobi'
Business
By Sharon Wanga
4 hours ago
Premium Blow for William Ruto's tax plan as KRA misses target by Sh43.2 billion
Business
By Brian Ngugi
8 hours ago
Stockbrokers and investment bankers to help counties access Sh5tr capital
Money & Market
By Graham Kajilwa
9 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Kennedy Mureithi Feb. 16, 2023
Opinion
To realise it's full potential, Africa should now adopt a single currency
By Lilian Nyawanda Feb. 13, 2023
Opinion
Technology has greatly helped to boost revenue collection
By Denis Kabaara Feb. 11, 2023
Opinion
Premium Ruto, governors' summit offers space to strengthen devolution
By Ojepat Okisegere Feb. 09, 2023
Opinion
Europe is misleading the world; pesticides are not killing bees
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.