Toyota in plans to fit fuel cells and electric engines on older models

Business
 By AP | Jan 15, 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo. [AP]

To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors.

“I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said Friday, appearing on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world’s auto shows.

The message was clear: Toyota Motor Corp. wants the world to know it hasn’t fallen behind in electric vehicles, as some detractors have implied.

Japan’s top automaker, behind the Lexus luxury brands and the Prius hybrid, is highlighting its clout: It has all the technology, engineering, financial reserves and industry experience needed to remain a powerful competitor in green vehicles.

Toyoda told reporters it would take a long time for all the cars to become zero emission, as they only make up a fraction of the vehicles being sold. Changing old cars to go green, or “conversion,” was a better option, he said.

Toyoda, the grandson of the company founder and an avid racer himself, was also hoping to debunk the stereotype that clean cars aren’t as fun as regular cars.

At Toyota’s Gazoo Racing booth, the maker of the Lexus luxury models and Camry sedan showed a video of its triumph at world rallies, as well as the battery-electric and hydrogen-powered versions of the Toyota AE86 series including the Toyota Corolla Levin, to underline what Toyoda called its “conversion” strategy.

The auto industry is undergoing a transformation because of growing concerns about climate change. Automakers are often blamed as the culprits.

Toyoda said ecological efforts in the auto industry were starting to be appreciated in many nations, but he felt less appreciated in Japan.

Toyota has dominated the industry with its hybrid technology, exemplified in the Prius, which has both an electric motor and gasoline engine, switching back and forth to deliver the most efficient ride. That has often been seen as reflecting its reluctance to go totally electric.

A 1987 Toyota Trueno sports car: Toyota has unveiled electric and hydrogen-powered versions of the Toyota AE86 series including the Toyota Corolla  Levin in its drive to achieve zero emissions. [Koki Wambua] 

Battery electric vehicles make up about 20 per cent of the auto market, despite the hullabaloo about relative newcomers like Tesla and even Dyson. Europe remains ahead of the U.S. and Japan in the move toward electric.

And so is it unfair to categorize the Japanese automakers as green laggards?

For one, the scarcity of certain components like lithium could drive up the prices of EVs, and consumers may stick with hybrids, says Matthias Schmidt, chief auto analyst at Schmidt Automotive Research.

“If this was 2025, and you asked that same question, I would say the Japanese OEMs have missed the boat. But seeing it’s 2023, and the likes of Toyota are beginning their BEV roll-out, their timing is likely bang on schedule,” he said. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Treasury mandarins eye regional bank with Kenya as its majority shareholder
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi Jan. 14, 2023
Business
Premium Failed Sidian deal won't stop us, says 'hungry' Nigerian lender
By Macharia Kamau Jan. 14, 2023
Business
Premium Harder times as State expected to end all fuel subsidies
By Kamau Muthoni Jan. 14, 2023
Business
Cytonn, Dande in new legal battle with CMA over licensing report
.

Latest Stories

Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
Business
By AP
1 hour ago
Premium Nairobi: A city torn between heritage and modernity
Business
By XN Iraki
2 hours ago
Can Kenya default on its debt obligations? Time will tell
Opinion
By Ashish Chadda
11 hours ago
Increased online bookings drive revenues for bus companies
Business
By Esther Dianah
11 hours ago
Treasury mandarins eye regional bank with Kenya as its majority shareholder
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
11 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki 2 hours ago
Business
Premium Nairobi: A city torn between heritage and modernity
By Esther Dianah 11 hours ago
Business
Increased online bookings drive revenues for bus companies
By Jacob Ngetich 11 hours ago
Business
Treasury mandarins eye regional bank with Kenya as its majority shareholder
By Macharia Kamau 17 hours ago
Business
Fuel pump prices unchanged as State retains diesel, kerosene subsidies
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.