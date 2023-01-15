Can Kenya default on its debt obligations? Time will tell

Opinion
 By Ashish Chadda | Jan 15, 2023
Kenya’s public debt is sustainable but remains at a high risk of debt distress (DSA). [iStockphoto]

There have been recent articles comparing Kenya’s economy to that of Ghana which was placed in default in December 2022. 

What is a default for a country? A sovereign default occurs when a country fails to pay back its loan. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines default as a breach of contract or broken promise. Sri Lanka is the latest addition to the list of defaulters.

When a country defaults on its sovereign debt, it usually approaches the IMF for assistance in the form of bailout packages. There is generally no consensus about the effectiveness of the IMF bailout packages.

The proponents of the IMF bailout argue that it has short and long-term positive impacts on the performance of the current account and the balance of payment and inflation while the opponents believe that the IMF bailout has a negative effect on the economic performance of the recipient countries. In fact, during a sovereign debt crisis, the effectiveness of a bailout depends on several other factors such as the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, political stability, and the gravity of external debt.

For instance, while the case of the Latin American economic crisis in the mid-1990s shows that conditionalities and austerity measures attached to the IMF bailout packages damaged economic development, the example of the Asian financial crisis reveals how the IMF helped the countries to return to the path of recovery and growth. 

The 2021 IMF Article IV Consultation Report released in December 2021 notes that Kenya’s public debt is sustainable but remains at a high risk of debt distress (DSA).

Under the baseline, public debt was expected to reach 71 per cent of GDP in the financial year (FY)21/22–FY22/23 (or 62 per cent of GDP in Present Value (PV) terms. The downgrade from the moderate risk classification in the May 2021 DSA reflects the economic slowdown following Covid-19 that exacerbated existing vulnerabilities.

Consequently, several debt indicators have worsened. While solvency indicators for the PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio and PV of total public debt-to-GDP ratios were below the thresholds under the baseline scenario, there were breaches of PV of external debt-to-exports ratio and one liquidity indicator - external debt service-to-exports ratios that were above the thresholds under the baseline scenario.

Kenya’s ability to service debt is expected to improve as growth and exports recover.   The key risk that Kenya will face is in 2024 when a Eurobond comes up for repayment.

-The writer is a financial and economics expert

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Nairobi: A city torn between heritage and modernity
Next article
Increased online bookings drive revenues for bus companies
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 17 hours ago
Business
Premium Harder times as State expected to end all fuel subsidies
By Kamau Muthoni Jan. 14, 2023
Business
Cytonn, Dande in new legal battle with CMA over licensing report
By James Wanzala Jan. 13, 2023
Business
Mwalimu National Sacco and KMRC unveil mortgage loan facility
.

Latest Stories

Can Kenya default on its debt obligations? Time will tell
Opinion
By Ashish Chadda
1 hour ago
Increased online bookings drive revenues for bus companies
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hour ago
Treasury mandarins eye regional bank with Kenya as its majority shareholder
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
1 hour ago
Premium Nairobi: A city torn between heritage and modernity
Business
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Fuel pump prices unchanged as State retains diesel, kerosene subsidies
Business
By Macharia Kamau
7 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki and Paul Odhiambo Jan. 13, 2023
Opinion
Kenya, South Africa to address trade barriers: Where to start
By Chris Diaz Jan. 09, 2023
Opinion
Will 2022 global economic shocks ruin the party in 2023?
By Evans Kidero Jan. 08, 2023
Opinion
Citizens hold the key to achieving devolution dream
By Jane Wangari Jan. 08, 2023
Opinion
Energy from waste is cement industry's decarbonisation breakthrough strategy
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.