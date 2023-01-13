Kenyan start-ups to benefit from O-Farms agribusiness program for SMEs

Business
 By Gerard Nyele | Jan 13, 2023

 

Ten Kenyan-based start-ups are set to access funding from O-Farms agribusiness program to address food losses and by-products.[Standard,file]

At least 10 Kenyan-based start-ups are set to access funding of up to Sh6.5 million to address food losses and by-products.

 This follows the launch of the second cohort of the agri-circularity program by O-Farms, an African SME accelerator focused on circular agribusiness with the goal of making circularity a mainstream approach for improved rural livelihoods and sustainability.

Agri-circularity creates a more sustainable food system that drives innovation through developing innovative business models that reduce agricultural losses, thereby creating new economic opportunities and jobs in the region.

The programme is funded by IKEA Foundation to help scale circular agribusiness innovations in East Africa.

In Kenya, the initiative is spearheaded by E4Impact Accelerator, an organisation supporting the growth of new businesses in Kenya. So far the programme has supported 11 SMEs.

E4Impact Entrepreneurship Centers Director, David Cheboryot, said the initiative targets SMEs with solutions to strengthen their business models to thrive.

“Kenya has the potential to sustainably feed its growing population without depleting its natural resources. Our focus is to build innovation support infrastructure that enables circular agribusiness to grow and develop,” he said.

Cheboryot expressed confidence that as the O-Farm Accelerator Program enters its second edition, Kenya will solidify its position as an agricultural hub.

“We are looking forward to receiving the second cohort of agri-circularity SMEs as we strive towards cementing Kenya as an agricultural hub in Africa,” he added.

O-Farms was launched in 2021 as Africa’s first accelerator program focusing on agri-circularity with the goal of making circularity a mainstream approach for improved rural livelihoods and sustainability.

Yummy Pot Limited which sells instant mashed potato flour and raw potato flour to households and businesses and Janabichi Agri Solutions, a firm that converts rejected tomatoes and capsicum to various sauces are some of the organisations that have benefited from the programme.

Others include Sbike Limited which uses market organic waste and supplements it with by-products from the sugar production process, such as pulp and molasses to produce ethanol and Agribusiness Solutions which processes avocado oil using a zero-waste circular process and goes on to process the avocado waste to make briquettes and nutrients for black soldier fly farming.

Soil Doctors, Organic Fields, Stawi Seeds Ltd, Korogocho Market Traders Association (KMTA), as well as Vermitech Consultants Ltd-manufactures, also benefited.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Windfall for tea farmers as KTDA releases Sh5.5b
.

Similar Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago
Business
Premium Safaricom wins 'inactive' SIM cards case over lack of evidence
By Macharia Kamau Jan. 12, 2023
Business
Firm gets nod for Savannah Cement deal
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 12, 2023
Business
Treasury: Buckle up, there is a rough economic road ahead
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan start-ups to benefit from O-Farms agribusiness program for SMEs
Business
By Gerard Nyele
58 minutes ago
Kenya, South Africa to address trade barriers: Where to start
Opinion
By XN Iraki and Paul Odhiambo
1 hour ago
KenGen to ramp up geothermal output with plants' upgrade
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Engineers optimistic new fees regulations will align sector
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Premium Cash is king as mobile money fees inflict pain
Business
By Peter Theuri
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Business
Premium Cash is king as mobile money fees inflict pain
By Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Business
KenGen to ramp up geothermal output with plants' upgrade
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Business
Engineers optimistic new fees regulations will align sector
By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium More pain for borrowers as cost of loans hits new peak of 19pc
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.