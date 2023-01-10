Who said learning must be dull? Let's make it fun

One reason is monotony. While we have five senses, rarely do we utilise all of them to learn. We mostly use the hearing sense, yet few teachers or lecturers would make great musicians.
We rarely smell, yet we all use perfumes! We rarely touch in class, even in sciences. We see but often from a distance, mostly the black or whiteboard.
We rarely use videos or take students outdoors to observe. Simply put, we rarely make learning natural. Ever noted how children play and enjoy?
Think of it, our kids are digital natives and will fix your phone or computer without much fuss. The next day, we give them pen and paper, and they are supposed to smile and celebrate.
Two is that the content is often alienated from us. We learned about interlocking spurs in Switzerland but they are in Kenya, in my village to be exact.
We learnt why we put water in a car but no one opened the bonnet to show us the radiator! We drew diagrams of the Rift Valley, but our teachers never took us to see it, although it was 10 minutes away!
First choice
We learnt about Vasco da Gama and Jan Van Riebeck but never knew the name of the mzungu whose house ended up being our primary school!
We learnt about Zinjanthropus, Cro-Magnon and other early men. Yet we know so little about modern man. Why do we hate each other, fall in love or even die?
Three, a majority of teachers and dons are not teachers, they just wanted a job!
No university should admit anyone for B.Ed (Bachelors of Education) unless it’s the first choice!
In addition, too much specialisation denies us the joy of exploration and learning. The future lies in interdisciplinary studies. Think of biochemistry, biophysics, and genetic engineering among others. We should be intellectually promiscuous.
If we engaged all the senses and became intellectually promiscuous, learning would be fun, and we would continue learning long after school enriching our lives.
However, all is not lost. You can continue learning without foraging in books and journals.