10 things you should know about government's ecitizen platform

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

ECitizen Portal has been gazetted as the official government Digital Payments Platform.

In a gazette notice dated December 20 2022, the National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said all payments for government services shall be made through eCitizen.go.ke.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to the principle of openness and accountability stipulated in Article 201 (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, guiding the public finance management and Article 6 (3) providing for the widest possible access to government services, the government has developed the eCitizen.go.ke Digital Payments platform through which citizens and all persons will be able to pay for government services,” Ndungu said.

Below are 10 things you should know about the Government Services Digital Payments Platform:

1) eCitizen.go.ke is a wholly owned domain and portal of the Government of Kenya.

2) The platform is the official government Digital Payments Platform.

3) All payments for government services shall progressively be made through the

Platform.

4) The platform is integrated with all available electronic payment platforms, including

mobile money telephone payment services.

5) The official identifier of citizens shall be one’s National Identity Card Number.

6) Foreigners shall use an Alien Identity Card Number.

7) The unique identifier for companies, institutions and organizations shall be the

official registration number.

8) Official government Pay Bill number shall be 222222.

9.) The official government Short Code number is 2222.

10) The official USSD number shall be 2222.

“The public is advised to visit www.ecitizen.go.ke to view the list of services for which payment may be made digitally,” Ndung’u added.