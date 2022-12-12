Property firm to diversity into agribusiness as it issues 2,500 title deeds

Land prices in Nairobi’s satellite towns recorded the highest jump last year. [iStockphoto]

Ruiru-based property firm Dhahabu Land Ltd has announced plans to diversify into agribusiness to address food security and boost earnings for its customers.

Dhahabu, which sells commercial and residential properties on Saturday also called for a collaborative approach between the private sector and the State to mitigate climate change issues and pursue avenues that can boost the country's food security.

"We want to work with the government to make sure there is food security,’’ Dhahabu Land Ltd Chairman Joseph Chege told investors on Saturday at Ruiru Sports Club during the handover of 2,500 title deeds to its customers.

Mr Chege said the diversification will see the firm boost earnings for its customers.

Customers who buy the land can venture into farming either as individuals or contracted farming and boost their revenue streams.

He said the diversification is inspired by the huge market - both locally and globally. "There are many opportunities in agriculture and we are ready to work with the State and other willing partners to make this dream a reality,’’ he said.

A report by real estate firm HassConsult noted that land prices in Nairobi’s satellite towns of Juja, Syokimau, Tigoni and Ruiru recorded the highest jump last year.